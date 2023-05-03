Health professions, 87 new positions in the Asst

CREMONA – Assigned the new tasks of the health professions (nursing-midwife area, technical-health area, rehabilitation and prevention) for the hospitals of Cremona, Oglio Po and Territorial Services.

Six months after the definition of the national labor contract for the sector, the Cremona Asst was one of the first at regional and national level to define the organizational and professional duties.

The new appointments were made official this afternoon by the Strategic Management of the Cremona Asst in the great hall of the Cremona hospital. Among those present, the president of the Order of Nursing Professions Enrico Marseillethe president of the Order of medical radiology health technicians and of the technical health professions Stephanie Simonetti, the president of the interprovincial order of physiotherapists Angelo Mazzali and the vice president of the Order of Midwives Lorraine Cavalleri.

In all 87 health and social-health functions were assigned, of which 74 for organizational positions and 13 for professional positions. The new appointments are 44. The appointments are already effective and will have a five-year duration: the professionals will be subjected to annual assessments on the results achieved based on the company objectives.

STRATEGIC DESIGN

The new appointments are part of a broader strategic plan, which concretely applies the directives of the regional reform law (No. 22 of 2021). This opens up the possibility of redesigning the organizational structure of the technical-healthcare professions by reviewing the contract and position.

“For over a year, the Strategic Management has outlined the organizational backbone of the Corporate Management of the Health and Social-Health Professions (DAPSS) divided into a hospital and territorial hub, which passes from the Health Directorate to the General Directorate”, he explains Alberto Silla (director Dapss). «This led to the definition of around 90 function positions oriented towards the management of human and technological resources within the company’s operating units, services and organizational processes. During the pandemic, nurses and technicians were the barrier that made it possible to manage the health emergency, with professionalism and self-sacrifice. Recognizing their role is a necessary and dutiful step».

Silla thanked «the general manager Giuseppe Rossi, the administrative director Gianluca Bracchi, the medical director Rosario Canino and the social health director Paula Mosa that together with the director of the human resource development facility Maria Teresa Bulgari have made it possible to achieve such a result, achieved by constantly involving the trade union and workers’ representatives. Thanks also to the Departmental Area Managers (RAD), colleagues who supported the entire assignment process».

RECOGNIZED SPECIALISTS

As Silla states, «for the first time professional function assignments have been identified and assigned, which represent the various specializations acquired by professionals in the sector through complementary training courses or with first-level masters. Among the coordinator nurses recognized with the new classification is the sonographer (for ultrasound), lo specialist for the treatment of medium and severe skin lesions (wound care) e l‘expert in vascular access placement (Picc team), l’enterostomist (for the management and care of ostomies) and theforensic legal nurse».

On the technical side, they have been attributed assignments to laboratory and radiology technicians, and for the operational management of the company (such as the scheduling of operating theatres, outpatient activities and bed management).

«This must not be a point of arrival – underlines Silla – but a point of departure, which illustrates a strategic vision in line with corporate objectives, covers all services and enhances all health and social-health professions. A great organizational power entails important responsibilities, in order to lead the organizational and professional culture towards the increasingly developed proximity medicine and towards a new hospital in our province”.

ENHANCING THE PROFESSION

Enrico Marseillepresident of theOrder of Nursing Professions of Cremona, expresses his satisfaction “for the important passage with which the ASST of Cremona has defined the new organizational and professional functions”, he says. “This gives full meaning to the slogan adopted this year for International Nurses Day, which falls on 12 May: The talent of nurses, art and science in evolution».

Thanks to the enhancement of professional development and the recognition of high skills, both in the organizational and professional fields, nursing can fully express its potential, demonstrating with the results that the nurse can make a difference in responding to the health needs of citizens ».

DUTIES, AREAS AND PROFESSIONALS

COMPANY MANAGEMENT HEALTH AND SOCIAL-HEALTH PROFESSIONS

AND COMPANY UNIVERSITY CENTER

Giampietro Morstabilini; Mariani Miriam; Gianmario Pedretti; Luccini Adele; Agnes Cassano; Gabriella comforts; Carubelli Cristian, Nazzari Michela; Pendons Roberta, Bolchi Verena; King Manuela; Galli Patrizia; Pagni Scylla; Oddo Rosario; Bini Rachele; Barbara Lunardini; Poli Vanna; Tandurella Joachim.

MATERNITY AND CHILDREN’S AREA

Parma Paola; Marcotti Naike; Nazzari Morena; Bergonzi Norma.

SDIAGNOSTIC, AMBULATORY AND REHABILITATION SERVICES

Dermille plant; Costa Marilisa; Perrone Antonio; Michela Bresciani; Trojan Mary; Natalini Katiuscia; Nannini Emanuela; Crooked Mariangela; Bosoni Roberto; Stefania Simonetti; Politi Francesca.

SURGICAL AREA

Valentine Louise; Palazzini Isabella; Stefania Ferragni; Judges Simona; Geroldi Giuseppina; Gazzaniga Monia; Teeth Manuela; Carla Garello; Counts Carla; Luisa grenade; Pigeons Caesar; Angela Sammartino; Clever John; Capone Caesar.

EMERGENCY AREA

Bonazzoli Amedeo; Maestrini Carla; Manuela Besanzini; Pizzeria Elise.

MEDICAL-ONCOLOGICAL AREA

Miano Nino; Alessandra Mariotti; Hypate Ionela Corina; Donati Gianvito; Muse Patricia; Brunelli Elise; Cornale Livia; Surdo Loredana; Pink Spot; Barbarani Morgana; Alberio Marzia; Archetti Marco.

NURSING AND SUPPORT RESOURCE MANAGEMENT – OGLIO PO HOSPITAL

Lusetti Nadia; Guareschi Daniele; Annalisa Bernardelli; Paternieri Ariadne; Lukianenko Maruska; Angela Lusetti; Anna War; Andrea Cominotti.

MENTAL HEALTH AND ADDICTION

Stable Anna; Stephanie Miglioli; Of King Elva; Porcari Manuela; Bonaldi Glory; Chiara Mondini.

TERRITORIAL POLE

Francesca Perazzoli; Laura Bettoni; Sora Rosa; Malcontents Beatrice; Monica Ghidini; Ravizzi Giuseppina; Cigoli Sabina.

COMPANY MANAGEMENT STAFF OFFICES

Elena Botteselle; Maria Rosaria wine; Ghezzi Elena; Loritto Patrizia; Garziera Nadia; Bini Alessandra; Rossi Margherita; Matteotti Desirée.