Cologne – How can current and future health challenges be overcome together? Which changes and which incentives are needed for more equal health opportunities? More than 2,000 participants will be discussing this under the motto “Shaping change together” from March 6th to 7th and 21st to 22nd at the public health congress “Poverty and Health”. The congress is organized by Gesundheit Berlin-Brandenburg e. V. together with numerous partners such as the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) and the National Center for Early Help (NZFH) based in the BZgA. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and Berlin’s Governing Mayor Franziska Giffey have assumed the patronage of the congress. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will open the face-to-face event on March 21 in Berlin.

The organizers define more health promotion in daycare centers, schools, nursing homes and retirement homes and the promotion of neighborhood networks and self-help as central fields of action for the future. People’s personal health skills also need to be improved. The role of the public health service in the municipal landscape of the future is the topic of the digital satellite event on March 3rd, 2023.

Prof. Dr. Martin Dietrich, Acting Director of the BZgA: “The Poverty and Health Congress has established itself as one of the most important pillars of public health in Germany. Because health is related to all areas of life, such as education, work, social affairs, urban development, housing or climate; a holistic view of the topic is necessary. Therefore, when designing all areas of life, the effects on health in the sense of ‘Health in All Policies’ must be taken into account. Among other things, the BZgA has provided important starting points for this with the cooperation network for equal opportunities in health, the early aid network, the StadtSpaceMonitor and the stimulus for promoting physical activity in municipalities. That is why supporting the congress is a key concern for us.”

This year, too, there will be focus events on the topics of early help at the congress: The NZFH will present the first results of three new scientific studies for discussion, which on the one hand have examined the burdens and resources of families and on the other hand the use and effect of support offers such as outreach by health professionals. The extent to which quality circles and training courses for paediatricians contribute to recognizing the need for psychosocial help in families is presented with the results of the PATH intervention.

Other events within the framework of the congress with the participation of the BZgA deal with the topics “exercise-friendly community”, “climate change with the StadtSpaceMonitor” and the design of health-promoting settings together with families, adolescents and young adults.

At the “Market of Opportunities”, the BZgA and the NZFH will present new publications at their stands and invite you to a personal exchange.

Since 1995, the Poverty and Health Congress has been campaigning to improve equal opportunities in health in Germany. The event is Germany’s largest platform for exchange and solutions in the field of public health.

Further information on the congress program at:

www.armut-und-gesundheit.de