BRINDISI – After the approval of the Ethics Committee, the ASL Brindisi has joined Gatekeeper, the European project “Lifestyles and health promotion in the over 55s” implemented in Puglia by the Region through Aress Puglia and InnovaPuglia. The company contact person for the project is Luigi Vernaglione, director of the complex structure of Nephrology and Dialysis.

The Gatekeeper study aims to verify the possible incidence of artificial intelligence via mobile phone to “modify” incorrect behavior and make healthy lifestyle choices. This is the largest study ever carried out in Italy for the evaluation of the usefulness of technology through the use of apps dedicated to the promotion of correct lifestyles and for the monitoring, carried out for the first time, of their cost-effectiveness ratio .

Citizens residing in the province of Brindisi who have reached the age of 55 and who do not have overt pathologies can participate in the trial. Membership takes place through registration, which takes just two minutes, on the www.gatekeeper.puglia.it portal Participation in the research is free and does not involve any commitment, allowing instead to benefit from monitoring and automated collection of some information related to your lifestyle, such as your level of physical activity. The data will be available for consultation in real time by each participant. In particular, in the case of the intervention group, citizens will also receive targeted advice and “personalized” information to stay active and healthy for as long as possible.

“After registration – says Vernaglione – you will only be asked to download an application on your mobile phone thanks to which the Gatekeeper observational study will allow you to evaluate, according to scientific research criteria, if and how this type of artificial intelligence can actually positively influence lifestyles, for example by decreasing hospitalizations or the percentage of manifestation of new pathologies. The data that will emerge from the study will therefore be relevant for guiding the future use of this technology within active and healthy aging strategies for the population”. In the province, the order of pharmacists and the order of surgeons and dentists have already joined.







