Health protection with personal protective equipment in the construction industry

Use of FFP3 masks as personal protective equipment – professional respirators with particle filtration of solid and liquid particles and aerosols. Health hazards from pollution and particulate matter in the construction industry.

The use of FFP masks is not only important in the medical field, but also indispensable in the construction industry. On construction sites, pollutants and fine dust are released and very different types of dust are produced, such as plaster, wood, lead and fiber dust. Effective respiratory protection is necessary to protect workers’ health and improve working conditions. Depending on the type, size of the particles and location of deposit, dust can cause serious irritation and diseases of the respiratory tract, skin and eyes. According to the trade association for the construction industry, the relevant professional groups and dangerous activities include bricklayers, tilers, demolition workers, stonemasons, carpenters, parquet layers, painters and interior decorators for interior design and assembly work. In particular, strong dust formation occurs during dry sweeping, dust blowing, chiselling, chiselling of screed and concrete surfaces, tiling, plastering, mechanical dry cutting, grinding, milling, drilling without suction or plaster and chipping off tiles without an air cleaner. It is stipulated that these activities with extreme loads may only be carried out with effective dust collection.

FFP3 masks on construction sites

According to the occupational health and safety regulations, companies are obliged to provide appropriate protective clothing. FFP3 masks are part of the personal protective equipment that helps to improve the health of employees and working conditions on construction sites. Health protection is the focus, especially when working with polluted materials such as asbestos, mold or pollutants in the air. Respiratory protection of the classes FFP differ based on their factor of the occupational exposure limit. The occupational exposure limit regulates how high the concentration of a pollutant may be without there being any health hazards. The protection class of respiratory protection increases with increasing concentration of pollutants. The requirements for FFP3 masks require a 30-fold concentration of pollutants of the workplace limit value. FFP3 masks filter up to 99 percent of all water and oil-based pollutants, and FFP3 masks are also used when processing heavy metals or radioactive substances.

Respiratory protection in other industries

FFP3 masks not only protect the health of employees on construction sites, FFP3 masks are also required for respiratory protection in industrial sectors such as the chemical or pharmaceutical industry. For example, dangerous chemicals are often used in laboratories, for which effective respiratory protection is essential. In environmental technology companies or in waste disposal, where employees are confronted with the disposal of asbestos in addition to other waste, FFP3 masks are personal protective equipment. In principle, FFP2 is mandatory for particles that are harmful to health and for substances that can be carcinogenic, FFP3 always applies.

“Filtering Face Piece” – FFP masks for short – known in the craft sector as a so-called “dust mask”.

FFP masks are subject to clear specifications and standards that must be tested and verified in order for certification to take place. FFP masks go through a special legally prescribed process before they are ready for the market in Europe. Manufacturers are obliged to carry out a successful verification procedure, the conformity assessment procedure including a type test in accordance with the PPE Regulation (EU 2016/425) in order to provide evidence that all legal requirements are met.

Only correctly fitting FFP masks protect the wearer, which is why these masks must fit snugly in order to protect themselves and others. FFP masks are designed by the manufacturer as a disposable product, should be changed regularly and disposed of correctly. FFP-3 masks must filter at least 99 percent of the test aerosols. However, the working time with an FFP3 mask is limited. Employers must ensure that sufficient breaks and rest periods are planned, as inhaling with an FFP3 mask can be strenuous and unfamiliar. The areas of application of FFP3 masks are diverse, often in combination with other protective measures such as protective goggles or protective suits. In the private sector, FFP3 masks offer a sensible protection option during renovation work, for example, or when handling polluted substances. The focus is clearly on the well-being and protection of health by minimizing the risk of hazardous substances and protective equipment against different types of dust.

FAQs:

Are FFP3 masks only relevant for construction workers?

No, FFP3 masks are suitable for anyone exposed to potentially harmful pollutants. Effective respiratory protection is just as important when working with hazardous chemicals or in environmental technology as it is on construction sites. An FFP3 mask can also offer a sensible protection option in the private sphere, e.g. during renovation work or when dealing with asbestos or mold.

How is an FFP3 mask different from other masks?

Compared to other masks, FFP3 masks can filter more particles and offer the highest protection against pollutant particles and fine dust. They also protect against aerosol particles and are particularly comfortable to wear thanks to their valve.

How long can you wear an FFP3 mask?

The working time with an FFP3 mask is limited. Employers should ensure that adequate rest and recovery periods are scheduled as inhaling with a mask can be strenuous and unfamiliar. Workers should also be accustomed to wearing FFP3 masks to minimize potential health issues.

