news-txt”>

(ANSA) – GEMONA DEL FRIULI, FEBRUARY 13 – “The reopening of the first intervention point of Gemona del Friuli (PPI) represents an important collective effort in this historical period, made with our feet firmly planted on the ground, to respond in a sustainable way to the health needs of the reference territorial basin. It is the result of work carried out in synergy and represents an important service that is returned to the community: we have found a quality solution with ingenuity”.



These are the words of the deputy governor and councilor with responsibility for health of the Fvg Riccardo Riccardi, who spoke this morning for the reopening of the first intervention point, in the Gemona health garrison. The mayor Roberto Revelant, numerous mayors of the area and the general manager accompanied him on the visit



of the Friuli Centrale University Health Authority (Asufc), Denis Caporale.



“Today’s passage is also symbolically important, because it fits within a structure that is already known and already known to the population – added Riccardi -.



It is part of a great effort carried out by the Region in planning and investing in healthcare for the Fvg”. The management was entrusted for 36 months to a company with proven experience in the emergency-urgency field, the “Arkesis” of Portogruaro after the notice presented by the Friuli Centrale University Health Authority (Asufc) for the co-planning of the district structures dedicated to emergency-urgency.The Ppi are district structures, functionally connected with the other company first aid structures, in which adequate professional and instrumental resources are available to manage minor assistance and therapeutic needs and to deal with health emergencies in the first instance, up to the transfer of the patient, if necessary, to the emergency room of the reference hospital unit, spoke or hub, at depending on the pathology and the intensity of treatment required (ANSA).

