health risk heat

Heat protection is a cross-cutting task, which requires not only federal, state and local authorities, but also institutions, self-government and specialist societies. When planning measures, we are in close dialogue with relevant stakeholders in the healthcare sector, other ministries and international organizations in order to further contain the health-related effects of climate change.

Individual activities and initiatives in the field of heat protection that are currently being planned in other departments, associations, with facility providers, in federal states and municipalities should be able to be networked and coordinated even better. For this purpose, the professional exchange with the participants of the “Climate Pact Health” be used. On May 24th, a “Heat Dialogue Forum” took place in this district in the BMG together with the most important social associations as sponsors of social institutions. In this way, the awareness of vulnerable groups and attention to the topic could be increased early on before the heat wave began. Those involved are bringing the topic further into their associations.