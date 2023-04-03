Another alarm that warns against the abuse of “processed” foods. It was launched by the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA), in an opinion published at the end of March on the risk to public health linked to the presence of the so-called “nitrosamines” in food. These chemical compounds are formed in foods during their preparation and processing. They can be found in a wide range of food products, including hams and sausages, processed fish and beer, as well as dairy products, soy sauce and fermented foods.

The evaluation, requested by the European Commission, concluded that 10 nitrosamines present in food are carcinogenic and genotoxic, since they could damage DNA. “To ensure a high level of consumer protection, we created a worst-case scenario for our risk assessment,” explained Dieter Schrenk, chair of EFSA’s Panel on Contaminants in the Food Chain.

Dr Schrenk added: ‘Based on animal studies, we considered the incidence of liver tumors in rodents to be the most critical health effect.’ “To ensure a high level of consumer protection, we created a worst-case scenario for our risk assessment. We assumed that all nitrosamines found in food have the same potential to cause cancer in humans as the more harmful nitrosamine, even if this is unlikely,” explained the expert.

“Our assessment concludes that for all age groups of the EU population, the level of exposure to nitrosamines in food is of health concern,” said Schrenk. The largest contributor to nitrosamine exposure comes from meat products. The organization assures that it has also consulted external stakeholders on its draft opinion and that it has taken into consideration the “many” comments received.

However, the evaluation underlined that there are gaps in knowledge on the presence of nitrosamines in specific food categories. In addition, data is lacking on a number of important food categories. But how can consumers actually protect themselves? According to the opinion it is necessary to balance the diet with a wider variety of unprocessed foods. This would help reduce the intake of nitrosamines and the related health risks.

The opinion adds another element to the debate on the use of nitrates and nitrites, mainly used as preservatives for the seasoning of meat and other perishable products. The assessment will be discussed by the European Commission with the national authorities to understand which risk management measures are needed. A topic that interests Italy a lot given the vast production of hams and cold cuts which, in addition to having established themselves in the eating habits of the citizens, also represent an important voice of the boot’s exports.







