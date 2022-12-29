news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SANT’ELPIDIO A MARE, DECEMBER 29 – Rehabilitation treatments are back in Sant’Elpidio a Mare (Fermo) with the reactivation, in the district headquarters of Sant’Elpidio a Mare, of the special gym. This was announced by the sub-commissioner for the vast area 4 Asur of Fermo Roberto Grinta: in the process of redevelopment and expansion of the health offer of the district pole of Sant’Elpidio a Mare, from 2 January 2023 it will be possible to give a further response to health needs of the territory”.



“The offer of outpatient rehabilitation treatments, which for some years was no longer present in the municipality of Sant’Elpidio a Mare, – recalls the sub-commissioner – will be reintroduced with the opening of a gym which will guarantee services for external users” . In the start-up phase, the activity will mainly be aimed at guaranteeing the elimination of waiting lists with support activities for the rehabilitation center of Porto Sant’Elpidio. Dr. Romana Attorresi, Director of the UOC of physical medicine and rehabilitation, who will conclude her career on December 31st, has thus completed the program to expand the activities of her operating unit”. At the Elpidiense district structure, “at the moment the rehabilitation is already present in the Intermediate Care department, in the physiatry clinic or at home. With the resumption of the outpatient rehabilitation activity, the offer will thus be completed and the taking charge of the patient in the various types of setting will be guaranteed at 360 degrees”. (ANSA).

