“I prescribe an antibiotic, you never know.” “Doctor won’t you give me the antibiotic?”. We all use antibiotics, but how much does this change an ecosystem in which the elements are related to each other?

In recent years, health workers and patients together have become, certainly unconsciously, breeders of strains of microorganisms that are increasingly resistant to treatments for which the available weapons are beginning to be ineffective. L’antibioticoresistenza today it is one of the main public health problems worldwide with important implications both from a clinical point of view (increase in morbidity, mortality, hospitalization days, possibility of developing complications, possibility of epidemics), and in terms of relapse economic for the additional cost required for the use of drugs and more expensive procedures, for the lengthening of hospital stays and for any disability. Consequently, the different perspectives of patients, operators and the health system as a whole must be taken into consideration.

The last decade has highlighted even more a hiatus between the “ideal” patient and the “real” patient. The latter trusts but with reservations and demands (without prejudice to his own perception of what seems to him to be due at all costs) to solve the problem quickly and well, without complications, but with an increasingly mechanistic relationship (in fact more than in intentions) with health workers, especially if “public”.

Certainly this attitude, of which we certainly do not give a moral evaluation, has been increasingly fueled by driver who borrow knowledge above all from social media which, apparently functional to the reduction of the patient / healthcare worker information asymmetry, has increasingly generated phenomena of functional illiteracy resulting in choices not dictated by scientific evidence, but rather by reputation media with the consequences that especially in this pandemic period they are there for all to see.

In the field of antibiotic therapy, which is extremely influenced by the human / environmental ecosystem in the efficacy of the response to treatment and in the development of resistance, a disordered and substantially empirical approach in prescribing can cause irreparable damage to the subject and to the community, for example in the ” use of oversized active ingredients with respect to the purpose. First of all, “last generation” for antibiotic therapy does not necessarily correspond to certain efficacy, while the targeting and the personalization of treatment, similarly to oncological treatments, are strategically effective for that single person according to his specific condition.

Certainly, if there is an “obligation of means” and not of result, it is equally true that the reasons for the therapeutic choices, times and methods of administration must be explained to patients. Consequently, operators suffer from the disorientation that derives from the change in the type of demand and from the cracking of the so-called fiduciary relationship.

Healthcare professionals and patients seem to be living a relationship that seems increasingly oriented towards an almost consultative formula. And who supplies the treatment tools, what role does it play in the dynamics of approach to the health of the person? Medicines, device for the diagnosis and treatment of more or less complex health problems they are increasingly crucial for a result that returns value in terms of health gain to the patient. We have seen it “at least” in the last three years, as capitalization aimed at the purpose of mass vaccination and the introduction of treatment modalities for a previously unknown syndrome caused by the coronavirus. The multidisciplinary know-how of the world of industry, perhaps accumulated for other expectations, was decisive in the care of the sick.

Never as today, therefore, is an education for all necessary so that the choices are dictated by scientific evidence and an alliance of patients, health professionals and the business world.

