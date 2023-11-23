Health Technology Assessment, the implementation of the EU regulation

“From Theory to Practice: Implementing the EU Health Technology Assessment Regulation” is the event, organized in Seville by the European Commission and the HTA-R Coordinating Group, in which representatives of the Ministry of Health, the Agency Italian Medicines Agency – AIFA and the National Agency for Regional Health Services – Agenas, responsible for the implementation of the HTA Regulation.

An Info Day onimplementation of the European program of HTA which follows a few days the official launch of the National HTA Program for medical devices presented to the Ministry of Health.

The Italian representation met with their Spanish, Portuguese and Maltese colleagues to share the implementation path of a model which promises, starting from January 2025, to substantially modify the introduction process of oncology drugs, advanced therapies and devices doctors.

The day saw the participation of 150 experts and representatives of industrial associations, patients and scientific societies and over 500 connected users.

With the definitive approval of the reform of the Italian Medicines Agency, strongly desired by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, the new governance model of technological innovation takes shape which is at the basis of the process of modernization of the institutional system to guarantee accessibility to new drugs, devices and procedures and sustainability of the healthcare system.

During the event the European Commission provided an overview of the new EU HTA Regulation and the progress of the implementation process.

