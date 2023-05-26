Health: That’s why you feel the weather change all over your body

Some notice a change in the weather not only by looking out of the window, but also in the body – for example through headaches or circulatory problems. Why is this and what helps those affected?

A few days ago we were still shivering because it was so cold. And today: The sun is back, the sweat is pouring. When the weather changes, not every body simply puts it away.

This is also observed by the cardiologist Andreas Hofschneider. In an interview, he explains what is behind it and how to prevent the symptoms.

Why are some people so sensitive to changes in the weather?

Andreas Hofschneider: Air pressure and humidity can fluctuate greatly in the mountains, while the weather can change quickly on the coast. And for many people, it makes itself felt physically. You are increasingly tired, have insomnia, do not feel well. Or have the feeling that they are not “getting going”. Circulatory problems and headaches also occur.

Why some people are so sensitive and what happens at the cellular level – there are still many unanswered questions in research.

One possible explanation is that if, for example, it was cool and then suddenly got hot, the vessels dilate and the blood pressure drops. If you are not well trained, you can get circulatory problems.

Who is particularly affected by the weather?

Hofschneider: Older people are primarily affected. People with migraines or tension headaches are also particularly sensitive to changes in the weather. But such complaints about the weather used to be quickly dismissed.

Incidentally, in the case of autoimmune diseases – for example rheumatoid arthritis – a flare-up can also be triggered by a change in the weather.

Is there any way to prevent this?

Hofschneider: It is important to drink enough. As a cardiologist, I also recommend regular exercise and sport throughout the year, as this strengthens the circulatory system. Just like contrast baths, in which the feet are alternately bathed in cold and hot water.

That brings a lot. However, this does not mean that the body no longer reacts to changes in the weather. Unfortunately it’s not that easy.

About the person: Andreas Hofschneider is a specialist in internal medicine and cardiology. He is deputy director of the private clinic Jägerwinkel am Tegernsee.