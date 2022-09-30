GENOVA – For over two years, talking about health has meant talking about Covid. There was nothing else either in our minds or when we thought of hospitals. Covid is not over, it is a virus that has become endemic and for months experts have explained to us that we must live with it.

Now the time has come to put a hand to health, all of it. In the coming days, the delegation held up to now by the President of the Region Giovanni Toti will change hands.

Regardless of who will be the new councilor, one thing is certain: we can no longer wait to undo the existing knots. They can no longer wait for citizens, but neither can those who work in health care.

The problems are many and come from afar, Covid has exacerbated them.

The ongoing pandemic, with around 250 million confirmed cases and over two million deaths recorded in Europe and Central Asia, has represented a shock that has put health at the top of the political agenda, but whose lesson risks not being still be fully understood.

In 2021, due to the pandemic, the renunciation of treatment almost doubled compared to 2019, going from 6.3% to 11% nationwide. During the pandemic emergency, for example, cancer screenings were reduced by 30%; almost 100 thousand people with mental suffering were not followed by the national health system and the checkups and the first visits for chronically ill patients to set up the treatment plan were reduced by a third.

According to the European Health Forum Gastein, Europe has entered a permanent health crisis, a ‘permacrisis’ and it is not just Covid’s fault.

There are non-communicable diseases such as cancer, heart disease, alcohol-related diseases, smoking and obesity that affect the health of millions of people and weigh on our health systems.

Covid is the most visible pandemic, of course, but not the most preventable. For example, the pandemic of cardiovascular diseases or that of obesity can very well be countered thanks to prevention. Like the one that risks breaking out linked to mental health and a direct consequence of the last two and a half years.

Nobody has a magic wand, of course, but you have to start somewhere. The next regional councilor for health should not be afraid to make even unpopular choices, the reality is that the system as it is can no longer hold up.

Waiting lists, prevention and reorganization, healthcare not of the future but of the present in Liguria passes through these three points.

Liguria is the oldest region of Italythis means that the health expenditure it has to face, obviously according to the inhabitants, is higher than in other regions and this must be made to understand to the Government.

The main topic, the one to start with and without delay, are the waiting lists. It was a problem even before the pandemic, with Covid and its consequences it has worsened. The flight of many ligers outside the region also depends on this.

The current health system could not withstand a new pandemic, essential and territorial services need to be strengthened. If there is one thing that the spread of the virus has taught, it is the importance of the extra-hospital system, from the general practitioner to territorial assistance: it cannot all be borne by the hospital system.

The first aid emergency, certainly not only in Liguria but nationally, shows us today in a dramatically clear way the consequences of not having thought about the future years ago, of not having invested and having allowed a haemorrhage of young doctors: last year eleven thousand left Italy. And now we must run for cover knowing that the next two or three years will be very difficult.

Today, as foreseen by Mission 6 of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr), the time has come to invest in reorganizing health and social care. To guarantee assistance and cope with all difficulties, they will probably not be enough. We speak nationally but Liguria must do its part by relying on its peculiarities but also its strengths.

Healthcare is the heaviest item on the Ligurian budgetfor this reason health and public health policies are central and represent an investment for the future of all of us.

Reason enough to say that the new councilor must not be left alone but at the same time that he must have his hands free to act.