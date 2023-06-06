Health, the EU gives the green light to the vaccine for the elderly against the syncytial virus



IPA Go to vaccine for the elderly against the virus sinciziale. The European Commission has authorised Arexvy, the first drug to protect adults 60 years of age and older, against lower respiratory tract disease caused by the respiratory virus. “I now encourage Member States to quickly build on this authorization and define national vaccination strategies so that people most at risk can access them in the coming months before the next autumn season”, says the EU Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides.

The green light The go-ahead for the vaccine was particularly awaited in the light of the increase in winter infections, it took place as part of the EMA’s accelerated evaluation mechanism and the Commission immediately gave the vaccine authorization, considering that the prevention of infection in the elderly population is of great interest to public health.

What is syncytial virus On 31 October, the Commission had already authorized the monoclonal antibody Beyfortus (nirsevimab) in the EU for the prevention of lower respiratory tract diseases in newborns and infants during the first season, ie when there is a higher risk of infection. Syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, the Commission said. Most people recover within a week or two.

The fragile people However, it can be serious in vulnerable people, including the elderly and those with lung or heart disease and diabetes. In Europe, it causes around 250,000 hospitalizations and 17,000 hospital deaths each year in people aged 65 and over.

