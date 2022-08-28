Nutrition is a very important factor for health: often what we eat can influence the way our body responds to external stimuli and reacts to diseases or viruses. In particular, let’s see together how important dried fruit is for our body, analyzing its benefits and properties.

Summer is ending, but with it we must not leave the good ones behind eating habitsessential to stay in salute and for ours physical well-being. Nutrition is a determining factor for our organism and for the way in which our body can respond to external stimuli, which is why we must be careful and follow a diet that does not forget essential nutrients for our needs.

Among the foods not to be forgotten, there is certainly the dried fruit: walnuts, almonds, pine nuts, peanuts and chestnuts possess nutritional properties that are critical to both Welfare of the body than for that of the mind. Let’s find out together what are the benefits of dried fruit and why it is necessary to include it in our dietary routine.

Health: the benefits of dried fruit

The dried fruit, to be included in the daily diet by eating about 15-30 grams per dayit is important because it is rich in mineral salts such as magnesium, calcium, copper, phosphorus, iron and potassium. In particular, walnuts and almonds are among the foods that have them in greater quantities, but not only.

Thanks to the presence of the dietary fiberdried fruit has the function of stimulating the intestinal transitpromoting the regularity of our intestines, as well as being also important in key antitumor. If consumed in the quantities that are recommended by doctors, so without exaggerating in the doses, it helps to keep the levels of cholesterol bad.

Another important property of the dried fruit is what concerns the vitamins. Nuts contain several vitamins of group A and B, with properties antioxidants.

Finally, the myth according to which the dried fruit would do put on weight: paying attention to the quantities, it is also an excellent food for those who are supporting a diet to lose weight. By immediately donating a sense of satietyit is ideal for a mid-morning or afternoon snack just to avoid overeating!