news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ANCONA, FEBRUARY 15 – After the stop to activities imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pink Room is back in operation inside the Oncological Clinic of the Marche University Hospital, in Ancona. The space, dedicated to women who face an oncological pathology with the related treatments (chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy and surgery) and to those who have recovered who flock to the hospital for check-ups and specialist visits, was inaugurated, the first in Italy, on 8 March 2016 with the aim of “accompanying women who are sick or in follow-up, welcoming them in a place where they can rediscover their well-being”, recalls the director of the Oncology Clinic and Marche and full professor of Oncology at the Marche Polytechnic University Rossana Berardi. The return to activities is enriched by the presence of professional beauticians and hair stylists of Cna Impresa Donna, who for two Mondays a month will provide their advice to cancer patients free of charge, thanks to an agreement signed today between the Company, the Marche University Hospital Foundation non-profit organization and trade association.



There are about 25 professionals who have so far joined the initiative. In its first three years of activity, the Pink Room “welcomed more than 150 patients and provided over 500 services, mostly free breast and genetic visits, nutritional, make-up and hair advice, but also mindfulness and yoga – said the Prof. Berardi – Thanks to the agreement with the Cna, the professionals will guarantee a greater frequency, continuity and optimization of the service”. Which “is important because it allows women to regain possession of their physique, in a holistic approach to the disease that also looks at the psychological aspect. All women suffering from any type of cancer can access the Pink Room”. (HANDLE).

