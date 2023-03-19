8
19 March 2023
Milan, March 19. (LaPresse) – Born in Italy, in the Canavese area, the first transcatheter mitral valve prosthesis (with a beating heart) was implanted for the first time in the world, unique in the world for its design and its characteristics with two flaps instead of three which perfectly imitate the original heart valve.
