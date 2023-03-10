For the uninitiated, at a certain age there is the recognition of the exemption from the payment of the health ticket.

The legislator provides various aids for citizens in situations of economic hardship who need to use the National Health System. The main objective is to ensure adequate medical support for everyone. Therefore, according to article 8, paragraph 16 of Law 557/1993, access to the exemption from the payment of the health ticket is provided once the age of 65 is reached, provided that certain income requirements are met.

In fact, for those over 65 years of age, you can access free of charge diagnostic services, both instrumental and laboratory, as well as specialist visits, if you belong to a family nucleus that registers a total annual income not exceeding 36,151.98 euros. In this case, the expected exemption code is E01.

The exemption from the payment of the health ticket can also be granted to sixty-year-olds, holders of a minimum pension and with dependent family members. However, it is recognized in the event that the total family income is less than 8,263.31 euros, the income threshold rises to 11,362.05 in the case of a dependent spouse and a further 516.46 euros for each dependent child. The code provided for the exemption is E04.

Healthcare ticket exemption: how to get it

To obtain recognition of the exemption from the payment of the health ticket, it is necessary to contact your family doctor who, after verifying the existence of the necessary requirements, will also be able to indicate the code to refer to. If, despite meeting the necessary requisites, the health ticket exemption does not appear, it will be advisable to contact the relevant ASL, which will issue a temporary exemption certificate.

In addition to age, the health ticket exemption is also recognized in other particular cases. The unemployed and their dependent family members who register a family income lower than 8,263.31 are also exempt from the payment. The threshold rises to 11,362.05 euros in the presence of the spouse and a further 516.46 for each dependent child. In this case, the recognized code is E02. Another category of citizens to whom the exemption from paying the health ticket is recognized is that of social allowance recipients and their dependent family members.

Finally, you have the right to copay exemption in the presence of specific pathologies (chronic or rare diseases), in the event of recognized disability and in the event of a high-risk pregnancy. In order for it to be recognised, however, it is necessary to submit accurate documentation to the competent ASL, which will issue the certificate of exemption, following the appropriate checks of the case.

