The Right to Health is a recent and fundamental social achievement (Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 1948), which however does not actually exist in several Western countries – just think of the United States of America, where access to it is not guaranteed at all. In Italy the Right to Health is enshrined in Article 32 of the Constitution and it can be said that it is still alive, even though the National Health Service is more like an elderly man with tired and slender legs than a healthy and robust young man. Important and quick interventions are necessary in order to prevent the old man from bending over on himself and falling to the ground exhausted.

Italian public health expenditure is considerably lower than that of other European countries: in relation to GDP, Italy spent only 7.2% in 2021 (Germany 11%, France more than 10%) and on a per capita only 3,052 euros (Germany 6,351, France 4,632).

What is perhaps even more alarming is that in the 2022 DEF and in the recent Update Note (NADEF) a notable drop in spending is expected over the period 2022-2025. The health expenditure / GDP ratio is indicated to decrease from 7.1% in 2022 (formerly 7.2% in 2021) to 6.1% in 2025, a level equal to that of poor Greece and not compatible with the survival of the Right to Health as we know it today.

In absolute terms, public health spending is expected to drop from 134 billion euros in 2022 to 129.4 billion euros in 2025. 4.6 billion euros are removed from a budget item that is already meager. All in a context of chronic aging of the population (23.5% of Italians are over 65 years old: a European record) and an increase in the cost of production factors.

It is necessary to spend more, this is an unavoidable fact. And it is obviously also necessary to spend better (there is certainly no shortage of waste in healthcare).

The new government will take office at a particularly complicated time and will be faced with many problems that need to be addressed urgently. But the last thing he will have to do is not to consider as a priority that of dealing with the National Health Service, which is central in several respects and has to do with the protection of a primary and absolute right. In the words of Arthur Schopenhauer, “health is not everything, but without health everything is nothing”.