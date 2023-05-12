Health tour on sleep on May 17th

All the more important: tackle the causes and break bad sleeping habits. Andreas Kaindlstorfer, head of the sleep laboratory on the Neuromed campus of the Kepler University Hospital Linz, explains how this can work at the OÖN health talk on Wednesday, May 17, from 6 p.m. in the lecture hall of the medical faculty, Med-Campus I, Hospital Street 5. Linz (on the site of the former AKH). “You can have a positive influence on your sleep with your behavior during the day. This includes being on the move, soaking up sunlight and resting in the evening. How you do that is individual,” says the expert.

Admission to the health tour is free, followed by a healthy snack.

