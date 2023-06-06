Health Tour: Treating Back Pain Effectively | News.at

People over 75 are particularly badly affected. In this phase of life, every second woman and every third man complains about this condition. Many young Upper Austrians also know it. Because more than 80 percent of back pain results from muscle tension. On the podium on Wednesday: Primary Vinzenz Auersperg (orthopaedics), senior physician Christoph Hartl (accident surgery), senior physician Diana Huber (physical therapy), Uniqa vitality coach Johann Plaimer. Moderator: Barbara Rohrhofer (OÖN).

The OÖN health tour will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7th, from 6 p.m. Admission is free. There is a healthy snack.

