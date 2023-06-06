Home » Health Tour: Treating Back Pain Effectively | News.at
Health

Health Tour: Treating Back Pain Effectively | News.at

by admin
Health Tour: Treating Back Pain Effectively | News.at

People over 75 are particularly badly affected. In this phase of life, every second woman and every third man complains about this condition. Many young Upper Austrians also know it. Because more than 80 percent of back pain results from muscle tension. On the podium on Wednesday: Primary Vinzenz Auersperg (orthopaedics), senior physician Christoph Hartl (accident surgery), senior physician Diana Huber (physical therapy), Uniqa vitality coach Johann Plaimer. Moderator: Barbara Rohrhofer (OÖN).

The OÖN health tour will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7th, from 6 p.m. Admission is free. There is a healthy snack.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Tsinghua University Reveals Mystery of the Milky Way's Giant Bubble Originated from Black Hole Energy Eruption | Tsinghua University | Epoch Times

You may also like

because it’s a good idea to always keep...

“Irresponsible, antisocial and of little expertise” / KZBV...

Ferro, its importance for mental health: few are...

Fedez, how he discovered his tumor: his wife...

Group hypnosis for deep relaxation in Dortmund, NRW

New offers and discounts for Fiat, Dacia, Volkswagen,...

just follow these simple tips

value and commitment to the community

“Ordered to hit my men”

Apple officially introduces watchOS 10

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy