Health tourism: what are the risks of seeking treatment abroad?

Travel to Brazil for cosmetic surgery. In Eastern Europe for dental implants. In Türkiye for hair transplant. In Israel to fight psoriasis. According to the data of Confindustria Travel every year around 350,000 Italians go abroad to take advantage of medical care, wellness and beauty treatments. Important numbers for what is defined health tourism, a choice mostly dictated by the goal of saving. But is it really worth tackling these journeys that can often hide dangers and pitfalls?

In this article

Health tourism: in Eastern Europe to have your teeth treated

Dental care is the one that moves the largest number of Italians abroad, to Slovenia, Croatia, Albania, Romania and other Eastern European countries. According to a survey conducted by the research institute Ispo on behalf of Andi (National Association of Italian Dentists), 4% of compatriots went abroad for dental treatment. On the web there are tour operators who organize the trip and play the role of intermediaries between the patient and the dentist. We leave above all for implantology operations, the most expensive. Prices are advantageous compared to the Italian equivalents thanks to lower labor costs, lower taxes and lower material costs. Moreover, sometimes travel and accommodation are paid for by the destination clinic itself.

Teeth: do you know why you need to stay away from low cost clinics?

“But oral health is a fundamental asset and, before going abroad, it is useful to consider the negative aspects that this choice entails”, warns Raffaele Iandolonational president of the Cao (Commission for the register of dentists).

«First of all, we must evaluate i problems related to sanitation standardsnot always restrictive like the Italian ones, and alla quality of the materials used, not always high. In case complications arise, then, it is necessary to face a new journey to deal with the dentist responsible for the implant, spending money and time. And if you want to start a legal action in the country of the dental clinic, especially in non-EU states, it is very difficult to obtain compensation. Adding to the damage suffered would be the insult of having to pay full price for a new plant in our country». And an Italian dentist does not necessarily take charge of the problems created by a foreign colleague.

In Brazil to get a breast job

In second place of health tourism we find the Cosmetic Surgery. We leave above all for Brazil, world leader in the sector with one and a half million interventions per year thanks to its cheaper rates than in Western countries. Mostly women go to the South American country and the most requested intervention is breast augmentationor breast augmentation. Also very popular rhinoplasty (the retouching of the nose), the liposuction (aspiration of part of the subcutaneous belly fat) and the blepharoplasty (eyelid rejuvenation surgery, removing excess skin).

Among the non-surgical treatments, however, the most requested are those related to Botox to smooth out facial wrinkles. Trips to Brazil often include full packages, with plastic surgery combined with a short break somewhere exotic.

Before making a choice of this type, some aspects must be evaluated. “A lower price can be linked to one lower overall quality“, points out Giovanni Leonivice president Phnomceo (National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists) and specialist in general surgery. “And the risk, speaking of surgical interventions, is that of facing even serious consequences”. First of all, before leaving, it is necessary to inquire about the doctor who will operate and his curriculum vitae. And it is important to verify that the chosen clinic is accredited by the Brazilian health system. “In general one must be wary of offers that are too advantageous and of excessively low prices» continues Leoni.

«Sometimes the patient is operated on in structures with lower safety standards than European ones, is discharged after a few hours, the post-operative checks are difficult and should be scheduled for a few weeks. The origin and the qualitative standard of the materials used must also be clear, in particular for the prostheses, whose identification slip of the original factory must be applied on the sheet of the surgical document for future reference. The physiological possibility of a complication or infection must then be considered which, normally and according to logic, must be adequately followed up by the surgeon or by the team who performed the operation, which is materially impossible if the patient returns quickly to his home a other state”.

Health tourism: in Israel to fight psoriasis

Then there are the health journeys that lead to Israel, on the shores of the Dead Sea, to cure the psoriasis, chronic skin disease that causes discomfort in daily life and continuous care. In Italy about two million people suffer from psoriasis, of which half a million in moderate-severe forms.

A few thousand of them go to the Dead Sea to treat her: the waters of this large salt lake have a high concentration of magnesium, calcium, potassium, sodium and bromine, substances that can produce benefits for the skin, not only against psoriasis but also against eczema, acne, Atopic dermatitis e seborrheic e vitiligo. However, the cost of a stay in Israel for four weeks and a cycle of treatments is around 5,000 euros, a figure that the vast majority of Italians cannot afford to spend every year.

“There is no single cure to combat psoriasis, but different therapeutic possibilities that the dermatologist establishes on the basis of the extent, the severity of the manifestations and the individual response of the person”, explains the vice president of Fnomceo.

«In general, however, all treatments are aimed at containing the active phase of the inflammation and avoiding the worsening of the disease, since it is not possible to heal completely. It must be remembered that the National Health Service reimburses medicines to patients with moderate to severe psoriasis. To date, local topical treatment, oral or injection systemic therapy, phototherapy with ultraviolet rays, topical drugs, biological drugs, dispensed in special centers in hospitals are used.

«Diagnosis and therapy must be placed by the specialist in dermatology because the pathology, due to its chronic nature, requires constant and regular care. The NHS is prodigal of care at zero cost, or almost (ticket), for anyone who undergoes it, with centers of excellence spread throughout the national territory. What’s the point of going abroad to spend huge sums for a cure that is never definitive?».

In Türkiye for hair transplant

Among the many Italians grappling with baldness there are those who try to find a remedy by going to Turkey, where the market for autologous hair transplant, which consists of removing them from the back of the head and reimplanting them on the frontal areas. This type of intervention is offered at prices around two thousand euros, even less, while in Italy it can cost even three times as much. But we must be careful and above all avoid the black market, where the cost of the transplant even drops below a thousand euros.

The serious danger is that the surgery can be performed by unqualified personnelin precarious hygienic conditions, with risk of infections. And if something unfortunate happened, it would be difficult to get compensation in Türkiye. «The curriculum of the operator and site, the possible infectious complications and the presumable duration of the implant must be clear and verifiable», warns Leoni.

Health tourism: in Spain and the Czech Republic to do PMA

The Czech Republic and Spain are the main destinations for infertility therapies. Their legislation is among the most open on the planet to women who wish to have a child with the help of science. In Italy the treatments of medically assisted procreation (PMA, a set of techniques, more or less complex, which allow conception even in case of infertility) are not all accessible, due to some legal barriers and long waiting times. That pushes about three thousand couples a year to seek assistance abroad.

“According to research by the Chip, the Italian Society of Human Reproduction, at least 25% of couples with fertility problems decide to go abroad to carry out their own fertility treatment and become parents», says Leoni. To this number is added that of couples of girls and singles who do not have the possibility of accessing treatments in Italy. The reasons that push Italian women and couples to choose a foreign clinic are numerous:

reduced waiting times advanced technologies availability of large gamete banks for treatments that require a donation of sperm, oocytes or both possibility of accessing treatments even for those types of patients who are not authorized to proceed by Italian law.

In countries such as Spain or the Czech Republic, the number of foreign patients exceeds that of local patients, therefore the fertility centers have developed a practice of welcoming and managing international patients which makes it possible to facilitate as much as possible the complex process that leads to conception . Again according to Siru, three thousand couples a year out of 14 thousand total cases of assisted fertilization go abroad also for avoid the stigma of infertility and the shame of those who are unable to have a child spontaneously, people who often avoid confiding in their doctor about national possibilities and seek alternative solutions on their own, sometimes at a high price”.

In Thailand to change sex

For who wants change gender the internationally recognized destination is Thailand, where in various private clinics an operation to switch from man to woman can cost only 5,000 euros, including two weeks of hospitalization, with fairly decent quality standards. “But many do not know that gender reassignment surgery is now also done in our country, in various structures of excellence, with high quality levels and costs borne by the National Health Service», recalls the vice president of Fnomceo. About a hundred gender reassignment interventions are carried out in Italy every year.

«The physical transition from male to female, or vice versa, is a journey that begins with the diagnosis of gender dysphoria, characterized by persistent distress caused by an inconsistency between one’s gender identity and one’s biological sex. In Italy there is a diagnosis and treatment protocol followed by a multidisciplinary specialist team, aimed at ascertaining the presence of gender dysphoria, which also provides for a psychological check-up for a minimum duration of six months. The patient is then referred to a specialist endocrinologist to start hormone therapy.

The bureaucratic process ends with the issue, by the competent court, of the sentence authorizing the rectification of gender assignment and the change of name on the documents. After these formalities, the patient can undergo the intervention of reassignment of sexual characteristics, which is the responsibility of the National Health Service for those who have completed the diagnostic and bureaucratic procedure”.

Read also…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

