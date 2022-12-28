BARI – The medical director of ASL Bari, Danny Sivo has decided to leave his role and resign less than a year after his appointment. The ASL Bari communicates it. «The general management of the ASL of Bari – reads the press release – takes note of the voluntary resignation presented by the medical director Danny Sivo, who, from 1 January 2023, in conjunction with the end of the state of emergency at December 31, 2022, he decided to leave the health management, of which he had been in charge since February 17 of this year to return to his activity as a competent doctor”. “I thank Dr. Sivo – said the general manager Sanguedolce – for all the activities put in place in recent months and of great impact on the health care provided to the territory”. «My thanks go to the general manager Antonio Sanguedolce – said Sivo – for having trusted in my work, we have completed innovative projects of which I am proud but, once the emergency period is over, I return to make my medical professionalism available of work, in the field”.

The medical director of ASL Lecce, Roberto Carlà, also resigned, also for health reasons. A problem now arises for the administrative management of the Apulian local health authorities, because the list of suitable candidates for the role of medical director is made up of about 29 people, most of whom are already engaged in other positions.