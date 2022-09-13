Two new primary care doctors are ready to serve in the Valle d’Aosta area. Both took the final exam today, in an extraordinary session, of the three-year specific training course in general medicine of the three-year period 2018-2021with the discussion of the final thesis.

Marcelle Sandra Ngankam Nkongtchou e Armelle Douanla Gnintedem, after graduating in medicine and surgery, they chose to continue their training and professional path in the field of territorial medicine and primary care. The first today presented a thesis entitled “Chronic use of proton pump inhibitors in the practice of general medicine: adequate or not”; the second focused on “The role of the General Practitioner in managing the health of the international traveler”.

The three-year training course in general medicine, organized and managed by the Usl Company of the Aosta Valley, is divided into theoretical didactic activities – carried out at the Piedmontese school – and practical didactic activities that take place both at the hospitals of the Company itself. , and at the offices of primary care tutors present in the region. The training includes a total of at least 4.800 oretwo thirds of which are aimed at training of a practical nature.

In support of the three-year course, in addition to a scholarship provided by the Ministry of Health, equal to 11,000 603 euros per year, the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, for those who request it, integrates the national scholarship with a regional scholarship from ‘annual amount equal to 13 thousand 397 euros.

“This extraordinary session – underlines the Councilor for Health, Roberto Barmasse – was organized precisely because of the importance of the primary care doctor in a particular period for this professional figure who is a precious resource for our health system regional”.