Home Health HEALTH West Nile also touches our territory
Health

HEALTH West Nile also touches our territory

by admin
HEALTH West Nile also touches our territory

HEALTH West Nile also touches our territory

For the second consecutive week, mosquitoes positive for the West Nile Disease virus were also captured in the province of Lodi. An advance that last week did not touch the Milanese, while in the bulletin of the Higher Institute of Health of 20 July it also arrived there, and that since the surveillance began in May, with the bulletin of 21 June, the spread of the virus it had started in the province of Vicenza, in Veneto, with the capture of the first “pool” of positive mosquitoes. The map of the virus in mosquitoes then expanded, as expected every year, at the beginning of July also in the provinces of Rovigo, Venice, Reggio Emilia, Piacenza, Parma), Mantua, Verona and Nuoro. Each Ats, through specialists, places special traps that capture insects, which are then ground and subjected to the extraction of genetic material to identify the two currently predominant strains of this virus first discovered in Uganda in 1937 and arrived in Europe in 1958. The reporting system of the Ministry of Health also collects the positivity for the virus detected in donors of blood, blood products and organs, tissues and cells, and last week there were the first two positive donors in Lombardy. From the Ats Metropolitana they exclude that they belonged to residents of the Lodigiano or Milanese area. The virus cycle sees mosquitoes, according to experts not the “tigers”, black with white stripes, but our local “culex”, as vectors of the infection among birds, with the ability, however, to transmit it both to horses and to people .

See also  Covid, an obligation for teachers and Ata is triggered if the share of 222 thousand without vaccine is not halved by 20 August

© breaking latest news

Other articles

Most read articles

You may also like

Meningitis, young woman in intensive care, three family...

Pluto’s terrain is complex and it reaches “opposite”...

Here are 3 foods to eat before bed,...

Naughty Dog Announces Key Remake Projects of “The...

Dogs risk this disease with a mosquito bite

Smallpox monkeys: WHO, “it’s a global health emergency”...

Monkeypox, WHO: it is a global health emergency

Consumer electronics are growing (little) only for TV...

68,170 new cases and 116 deaths – breaking...

WHO has declared monkeypox an international health emergency

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy