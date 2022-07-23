Virus-positive mosquitoes have also been captured in the province of Lodi

For the second consecutive week, mosquitoes positive for the West Nile Disease virus were also captured in the province of Lodi. An advance that last week did not touch the Milanese, while in the bulletin of the Higher Institute of Health of 20 July it also arrived there, and that since the surveillance began in May, with the bulletin of 21 June, the spread of the virus it had started in the province of Vicenza, in Veneto, with the capture of the first “pool” of positive mosquitoes. The map of the virus in mosquitoes then expanded, as expected every year, at the beginning of July also in the provinces of Rovigo, Venice, Reggio Emilia, Piacenza, Parma), Mantua, Verona and Nuoro. Each Ats, through specialists, places special traps that capture insects, which are then ground and subjected to the extraction of genetic material to identify the two currently predominant strains of this virus first discovered in Uganda in 1937 and arrived in Europe in 1958. The reporting system of the Ministry of Health also collects the positivity for the virus detected in donors of blood, blood products and organs, tissues and cells, and last week there were the first two positive donors in Lombardy. From the Ats Metropolitana they exclude that they belonged to residents of the Lodigiano or Milanese area. The virus cycle sees mosquitoes, according to experts not the “tigers”, black with white stripes, but our local “culex”, as vectors of the infection among birds, with the ability, however, to transmit it both to horses and to people .

