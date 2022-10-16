Experts have always advised the consumption of dried fruit and in particular nuts, but what do they hide that is so portentous that it is considered the gold of autumn?

We are finally at that time of year when it is easy to find dried fruit in the markets and shops. In addition to being a rather tasty food – which also warms the heart because it is associated with the Christmas holidays – they also have nutritional properties that make it a valid ally for a healthy and balanced diet.

According to doctors, among all the types of dried fruit available on the market, undoubtedly they are the nights those that bring greater benefits to those who eat them. Here because!

Walnuts, the dried fruit that will make your diet balanced

Dried fruit is not only good to eat but it is also a very valuable aid for a healthy and balanced diet – obviously if eaten in controlled doses. In particular, according to experts, walnuts are those that have such portentous properties that they have earned the title of “autumn gold“.

This is because a content intake of walnuts (the recommended dose is about 30 grams per day) favors the prevention of numerous problems related to cardiovascular diseases.

Thanks to the high content of alpha-linolenic acid (a fatty acid from the family ofOmega 3) has excellent effects on heart rhythm, cholesterol levels and inflammatory processes. Furthermore, again for the prevention of LDL formation, we also talk about phytosterols contained in a portion of walnuts, compounds widely studied for their properties antioxidants.

They are also rich in potassium, magnesium and calcium – minerals that regulate blood pressure and vascular reactivity. We also find in high quantities also the y-tocopherolof the category of Vitamin Eexcellent cardioprotective.

Walnuts, also great for mood

If all these properties were not enough to convince you that the daily intake of walnuts is a real cure-all for our body, know that they also have effects on mood.

In fact, walnuts also contain melatonin – a molecule that usually helps regulate sleep. At the moment, however, it has not been shown that eating this food actually improves the quality of night rest, but it has instead been shown that it has beneficial effects on mood (thanks to the coexistence, in addition to the molecule just mentioned, of antioxidants and alpha-linolenic acid) .

