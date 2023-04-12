Ambrose Manenti

A daily experience of real commitment, in a Region, Lombardy, in which health management excludes non-compliant foreigners (but also Italians who live on the margins) from primary care, interpreting the national law in a restrictive way.

Health

The general idea of Health without Frontiere is based on the belief that providing integration services is not do-gooders[1] but a pragmatic choice aimed at protecting society as a whole, aware that populating cities with marginal individuals benefits no one. We started, a group of volunteer doctors and social workers, 5 years ago[2] during a period in which the general atmosphere in the country was marked by a particularly hostile attitude towards foreigners also because it was sponsored by a Minister of the Interior who had created his political and electoral success on the discourse against migrants. In one region, Lombardyin which health management excludes non-compliant foreigners (but also Italians who live on the margins) from primary care, interpreting the national law in a restrictive way. Going against the tide, and exposed to sporadic verbal attacks, we have opened a small office in the center of Cologno Monzese, it soon became a meeting point for foreigners with or without a residence permit and poor Italians, disadvantaged people.

The first initiative was a basic medicine health service designed with doctors and cultural mediators (a term that immediately appeared redundant to us with respect to the know how of our volunteers who we soon called more realistically “facilitators”). Immediately the World Health Organization definition of health (“A state of complete physical, mental and social well-being” and not simply “the absence of disease or infirmity”) and the proven importance of the social determinants of health (which include the level of education, income, employment, working and living environment, and the quality of services) materialized in a question from those who turned to us. It was a question that was only in part a specific request for medical attention but also, and above all, an instance (an invocation?) extended to a wider social sphere.

Yes, people asked for a diagnosis, a drug, a remedy for pain or inflammation but they also and often asked for help in finding a job (complex operation especially for a person without a residence permit), support in finding a home (an almost impossible undertaking for a foreigner from the south of the world), protection from an abusive husband (difficult action with the reduction of territorial assistance and the almost disappearance in recent years, particularly in the Lombardy region, of services such as anti-violence centres, counseling centres, psycho-social centres), the request to enroll children in school (an action which requires negotiation with the directors and which can become a prohibitive undertaking if the boy-a is over the compulsory age), the request for food and money especially during the period of closures due to Covid (emergency activity that requires specific donations from supporters) and a council specific on how to access documents and permits and in a less precarious formal condition (information that requires specific legal skills).

By recruiting a greater number of volunteers and mobilizing a territorial network linked to the third sector and to the components of public institutions, still available to perform a function that should correspond to the ordinary mandate of welfare services, we have tried to address these questions. Thus from an original medical service designed to remedy the lack of a public basic medicine service for population groups excluded from the National Health Service in our region, withwe have rapidly transformed into a social-health service which articulated medical and psycho-social support with personalized care pathways and an orientation action to the social-welfare services of the territory for the skills that we did not have directly. A group of voluntary social workers and doctors manages this activity which has involved a varied audience of hundreds of people (over 500). Currently the medical service is open one afternoon a week and the social service one morning, both with external visits with a care taking over that continues off-site.

The education

In addition to this, the municipal administration of Cologno Monzese has contributed to expanding our activity as an association with the sudden decision in 2018 to “evict” the Italian school that was held in municipal spaces managed by a public body (Provincial Center for Adult Education-CPIA/Ministry of Public Education) with a logistical pretext but in fact with a political initiative of closure with respect to integration activities of the foreign community of the city, which among other things represented at that time 17% of the population. Having at that point our association Health Without Borders-SASEF offered a room in our headquarters to host a couple of Italian courses of the many previously managed by the CPIA, we quickly became a point of reference for the foreign community: a “tam-tam” typical of these situations had spread the information that they were we have resumed the courses suspended by the Municipality.

Thus, without the rigorous pedagogical criterion of a structured adult school, we have opened enrollments for the Italian school to anyone, foreigners with or without permission, mothers with or without children, people who have just arrived in Italy or have been resident for several years with a different knowledge of the Italian language. After a short training course, we recruited volunteer “teachers” and set up various courses in our office, which soon however was no longer sufficient to accommodate the requests of the members. Other premises, offered by the union (CGIL and CISL) and by speakers of a couple of parishes of Cologno (San Giuseppe and San Marco) have been added. Since 2019, SASEF has also activated educational support courses for minors, held in the afternoon by the association’s volunteers in collaboration with other associations. Synergies with primary and lower secondary schools have been activated and SASEF has supported targeted activities on specific projects to combat educational poverty.

The problems that we have had to face and which still partially remain open are, for example, the difficulty of managing new placements in already formed groups and coping with the presence of children, the dilemma between forming classes with homogeneous groups of people from the same countries or places where a similar language is spoken and the culture is similar or opting for mixed groups or how to deal with the precariousness of attending lessons with people who participate but often not regularly due to sudden job offers or sick children or other aspects that characterize lives marked by temporariness and insecurity. However, by accepting the participation of women with small children, when possible with the support of babysitters, and by constantly keeping enrollments open, SASEF has allowed the attendance of a large number of women.

The free and always accessible SASEF Italian school has therefore taken shape as a useful place to develop an opportunity for relatively isolated people to meet rather than just being a school with a specific tuition plan. Useful place for most of the students, especially women often “relegated” at home as housewives with the responsibility of looking after the children and assisting the husband or women – mostly from Latin America or Ukraine – also ” relegated” at home as caregivers 22 hours a day generally 7 days a week with only 2 hours of break. The Italian school has been active since January 2019 and has involved (also functioning during Covid with distance courses) about 600 students, mostly women, from about twenty different countries. There are currently 22 courses and they involve more than 200 people. Enrollments are always open and new courses are set up gradually.

Public initiatives

SASEF having the ambition not only to provide services to disadvantaged people, but also to try to promote a collective reflection on the structural causes – political, economic, cultural – which produce social exclusion and suffering, it has organized public initiatives on issues relating to health, migration, inequalities, current social issues by disseminating information and critical tools for reading reality. We then organized film screenings, street parties, social aperitifs, exchanges of traditional dishes, because SASEF’s activities also highlighted the need for recreation, fun and lightness on the part of the people involved. We can conclude that with SASEF we try to encourage acceptance, dialogue and relationships between different groups and cultures. And we are certainly a garrison in the area for weak and disadvantaged groups, recognizing their basic rights. Our experience tells us that the direct relationship with the other breaks down prejudices and improves the lives of people, the “beneficiaries”, the volunteers. All the people of a community.

Ambrogio Manenti, Public Health Physician.

SITE: Sa.Se.F HEALTH WITHOUT FRONTIERS | FREE SOCIAL-HEALTH CONSULTANCY SERVICE (sasef.it)

FACEBOOK: Sa.Se.F Health Without Frontiers | Cologno Monzese | Facebook

Bibliography

Saracen, B. Editorial: Times of siege. SOUQ Study Center for Urban Suffering. August 1, 2016

[1] “Do-gooding” is the word that serves to disqualify any action that protects and safeguards the most vulnerable. Therefore acquired and legitimate rights of prisoners, drug addicts, immigrants cease to be considered rights but become dangerous expressions of doing good… Thus the population was convinced that we are no longer talking about certainty of the law but about simple options for “soft” goodness … But the Constitution is neither soft nor hard, neither good nor bad but it is the charter of the pact between citizens. But few remember it, few know it and it is more convenient for everyone to think that the Constitution and the laws are optionals some good ones. (Saracen, 2016)

[2] Initially as a project of the Social Cooperative New Ideas of Welfare and from January 2022 as an Association Health Without Borders-SASEFThird Sector Organization.