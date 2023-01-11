The latest was a young medical guard in Udine but the holidays saw several cases of attacks on 118 personnel and in emergency rooms, for a total of about 2,500 cases a year, mainly women, according to a recent INAIL report, even if for insiders the figure would be underestimated. “Episodes of physical and verbal aggression against doctors and nurses, such as those that are repeated with disconcerting frequency, are no longer admissible. All my solidarity and closeness; the Ministry of Health will implement all the necessary initiatives to protect their safety”, announced the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci.

“I immediately asked for the monitoring and prevention activities of the National Observatory to be made more efficient, just as I intend to make the National Committee for the guidance and evaluation of active policies operational again”, he announced. And on the occasion of a message in view of the day of the sick, Pope Francis also appealed so that these professionals should not only be dedicated phrases of occasion calling them heroes, but above all attention and resources.

Yesterday’s attack in Udine involved a 28-year-old resident who suffered the principle of strangulation on Saturday evening while she was on duty as a medical guard in Udine. The attacker was the companion of a patient who had been advised to go to the emergency room for some diagnostic insights. The man first threatened her doctor and then put his hands around her neck trying to strangle her before running away from her, after a colleague promptly intervened to defend her. After this episode, the Nursind and Uil Fpl unions are planning self-defense courses for health personnel.

On 6 January at the Mental Health Center in via Gambini in Trieste a nurse was beaten by a user who asked him to wait for the handover before conferring with the operators. On 2 January, however, the violence was recorded against health workers in the emergency room of the Di Cristina hospital in Palermo: the mother of a child who was about to be examined grabbed a nurse by the neck and slammed her against the wall, while the husband is hurled at the security guard. And on the same day in Naples an attack involved the personnel of an ambulance in Naples. The National Committee for the guidance and evaluation of active policies, to which the minister refers, has been at a standstill since last July, and is envisaged by the Consolidated Law on safety at work, the coordination of which is entrusted to the Minister of Health. “The National Prevention Plan also provides for a specific central action precisely in terms of protecting the health and safety of workers, with the aim of promoting and expanding protection in an integrated manner, an approach that represents a key point within the projects financed under the National Plan Complementary to the PNRR”, explains the minister who recalls how the health sector is among the sectors most subject to the phenomenon of aggression and among nurses and doctors, women are the most affected.

“Safeguarding those who work in healthcare is essential to guarantee safety of care and quality for patients. With this objective we are committed to ensuring that all the tools available are used effectively to allow all operators and healthcare professionals to carry out their work under conditions of maximum protection” concluded Schillaci. “The years of the pandemic have increased our sense of gratitude for those who work every day for health and research. But it is not enough to emerge from such a great collective tragedy by honoring heroes”, said the Pope instead in his Message for the Day of Ill which will be celebrated on February 11th. “Covid-19 – continues Pope Francis – has put this great network of skills and solidarity to the test and has shown the structural limits of existing welfare systems. It is therefore necessary that gratitude must be matched by actively seeking, in every country, the strategies and resources so that every human being is guaranteed access to treatment and the fundamental right to health“.