Medicine lessons for two hundred Florentine students of the fourth and fifth grades of upper secondary schools Machiavelli, Castelnuovo, Michelangelo, Rodolico. Five lessons, of which the inaugural one is scheduled Tuesday 17 January 2023 from 9.30 to 13.30 at the Teatro della Compagnia in via Cavour in Florence, that they will be held by professionals enrolled in the Order of Surgeons and Dentists of the Province of Florence thanks to an agreement signed with the four high schools.

These are lessons that are part of the Joint Projects Pathways for skills and orientation and Biomedical Curvature for the year 2022/2023 is that they will focus on reproduction, functions and vital organs as well as diabetes, diseases and genetic syndromes. But we will also talk about biomechanics, movement medicine and surgery, microbiology and microbiotics, infectious diseases, medical ethics.

The other four lessons will be held on January 31st, February 21st, March 21st, while the last one is scheduled for April/May.

“The great participation in the projects demonstrates the interest of young people in medicine. Young people are the future of a profession that needs enthusiasm but, above all, recruitment in order to continue to offer services and assistance to citizens” says the president of the Medical Association Peter Dattolo.

