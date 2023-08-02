Healthcare, 4 billion are needed between doctors and a stop to payback

Listen to the audio version of the article

A minimum dowry of 4 billion more to be allocated to the National Health Fund to try to encourage doctors and health personnel who are increasingly fleeing hospitals to which must be added the commitment to defuse the payback bomb which, thanks to the latest extension approved in the Caldo decree moved the payment of 1 billion to companies that produce medical devices to the end of October.

Towards the autumn maneuver

It is with this minimum package of requests that the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci sees his colleague in the Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti in view of the “prudent” autumn maneuver. An uphill battle for the holder of a department who only in the dramatic years of Covid benefited from extraordinary funds to stem the storm of the pandemic.

Objective: from 3 to 4 billion more for staff incentives

Minister Schillaci – as anticipated by Il Sole 24 Ore on 26 July – aims to have “3-4 billion more to be allocated primarily to incentives for personnel in order to make the National Health Service more attractive”. Only with the extra incentives – this is the reasoning that Schillaci will make to Giorgetti – will it be possible to keep doctors and nurses in the wards of hospitals and thus also try to recover the black hole of waiting lists which today has become the number one reason for giving up treatment for almost 2.5 million Italians. The extra funds will be used first of all to try to cushion the effects of inflation which, in any case, are felt much less than in other sectors among medicines with negotiated prices and personnel paid with national contracts.

The additional “free” resources will be allocated – this is Schillaci’s priority – to try to extend to all doctors the bonus introduced by last year’s maneuver for all healthcare personnel who work in emergency rooms, the first trench of Healthcare, and which totaled 200 million cubed. To try to guarantee a similar incentive in the payroll of all white coats, at least 400-500 million will be needed. Other resources will be needed to pay more for additional services (the hypothesis is 80 euros gross per hour for doctors, 50 euros for nurses) for those who want to work overtime, perhaps precisely to break down the long waiting lists.

The new national contract 2022-2024

And again for doctors, it will be necessary to start finding the resources for the new national contract 2022-2024 for which around 2.7 billion are needed: the idea is to start placing a first “small” post also because it is now almost certain that the economic effects of the 2019-2021 contract will only be felt from next year. In recent days there has been black smoke from the unions after the meeting with Aran on the new contract that has now expired and so the cost of 2.5 billion (including arrears) will move to the Health Fund which was expected to go down in 2024 to 132.7 billion from 136 in 2023 (where contract costs had already been set aside).

