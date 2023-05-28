Healthcare, among the 9 worst hospitals 4 are from Campania: the Agenas report

Hospital companies are evaluated on the basis of management and if they are not managed well, the damages are not only budgetary, but literally fall on the skin of the citizens. For this reason, the National Outcomes Program with which Agenas monitors the clinical results of the National Health Service every year is a very useful tool for understanding “in whose hands” we have entrusted our health. And looking at the results of the survey published yesterday by the agency led by Enrico Coscioni, there is no need to be very calm in Campania, as in all the southern regions.

Red dot hospitals

Emergency Department, waiting times, inappropriate hospitalizations, budgets, number of doctors and nurses, non-obsolete machinery: on the basis of these indicators, for the first time, it is possible to give a report card on how public hospitals are managed: Agenas has evaluated the performance of the managers of 53 public hospitals, 30 of which are university hospitals, divided respectively by those with more than 700 beds or fewer than 700 beds. From the study (which for the moment leaves out Irccs and Asl) it emerges that only 9 have the green dot with a high level of performance and they are all in the northern regions, 32 average and 12 show a low level of performance.

Among the worst there are 4 from Campania: the San Pio (Benevento), Sant’Anna and San Sebastiano (Caserta) and the university students Luigi Vanvitelli (Naples) and San Giovanni di Dio Ruggi d’Aragona (Salerno). The Caserta-based company is also among the 10 hospitals with the longest waiting times for cancer operations.

Lights and shadows, Campania is growing

However, Campania is the only region in Italy in which from 2019 to 2021 we find the highest concentration of companies in which there is a transition to a higher performance range (from low to medium). And it is also the region where we find the highest percentage of improvement in the area of ​​Investments from 2019 to 2021.

In fact, among the 10 hospitals with less obsolete equipment there is the San Pio of Benevento, the Cardarelli and Monaldi in Naples, together with the S. Giuseppe Moscati of Avellino which, evidently, have made investments to renew the machinery, even if the three hospitals they still have low levels for cancer treatment.

Then there is an indicator called «Comparative Performance Index» which makes it possible to evaluate, for the same seriousness of the case, the duration of hospitalization: the longer it is, the more it means that the hospital has organizational problems. The worst? S. Giovanni Di Dio Ruggi D’Aragona of Salerno and Cardarelli of Naples.

Excellence in private healthcare

But the excellences are there, and unfortunately we find them in private healthcare. In fact, among the best hospitals in the cardiovascular area in Campania, only one structure emerges, and it is the Montevergine clinic in Mercogliano, third in Italy, with the green stamp.

The regret of the mayor of Benevento: “No dialogue with San Pio”

“It is regrettable, but not surprising, that the San Pio hospital in Benevento is among the twelve worst – comments the mayor of Benevento Clemente Mastella – We cannot resign ourselves to the slow decline of the San Pio hospital that we had clearly perceived, except then having to record with bitterness a roughness in the relationship with the management which translated into an inconceivable closure to the dialogue in the light of the problems also highlighted by the Agenas data”.