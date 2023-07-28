Healthcare and volunteering, a collaboration protocol between Admo and Avis of Emilia-Romagna was signed today in Bologna — Health

The agreement, signed today in the Region in the presence of the councilor, aims to increase the number of donors, strengthen relations with the regional health system and improve the planning of donations in the area

July 28, 2023 – Working together to give a greater impetus to diffusion of the culture of donation on the territory ofEmilia Romagna. It is the main objective of collaboration protocol signed today between the Emilia-Romagna bone marrow donor association (Adm) and the Association of Italian Blood Volunteers (Avis).

The agreement was signed today in the Region by the president of Admo Emilia-Romagna, Rita Malavolta, and by the president of Avis Emilia-Romagna, Maurice Pirazzoli, in the presence of the councilor for health policies Raffaele Donini.

At the heart of the document is a series of collaborative initiatives between the two associations which aim to increase the number of potential donors, strengthen coordination with health servicesimprove further donation planning on the regional territory ea train volunteers and health personnel.

“Being able to count on a large network of blood, bone marrow and stem cell donors is very important for our health system – commented the commissioner Donini-. I wanted to be present at the signing of the protocol to personally thank the promoters of this pact and, with them, the thousands of volunteers who in Emilia-Romagna play a fundamental role in protecting everyone’s health. An ever closer understanding between these two associations, with which our health system has been collaborating for years, is good news for everyone and will allow us to increase the number of donations and therefore save many more lives”.

“Avis and Admo are two intimately linked associations – said the president Pirazzoli – because they are born with the common intention of putting people’s health at the centre. Often, in fact, blood donors are also bone marrow donors and vice versa. We support each other in the promotion of gift culture and our offices are available to Admo for the typing of donor candidates. This protocol establishes something that in fact is already a daily practice: we make it possible to communicate that health is not a private good, but a collective resource”.

“When the associative objective is clear- the president underlined Unfortunately– the construction of the network becomes a spontaneous process: Admo and Avis work every day in the area in the awareness that the right to health is the center of their activity and that only together can they achieve important results for the benefit of the whole community. It fills us with joy and pride to see every day young people who choose to become potential bone marrow donors and blood donors thanks to joint association campaigns”.

What the protocol provides

The two associations will share a set of actions aimed at raising awareness among the population to encourage a new impetus towards the donation of bone marrow, blood and hematopoietic stem cells from peripheral blood and umbilical cord. Furthermore, coordination and communication activities will be launched between the two associative systems and the health services, for a more effective planning of the donation on the regional territory.

Among the other objectives of the agreement, the planning of joint communication initiatives for the creation of informative materials to disseminate correct information on the donation of bone marrow, hematopoietic stem cells and blood and the promotion of the acquisition of correct lifestyles among the citizenship and especially among young people.

In accordance with the regional bone marrow donor register, the transplant reference center and the regional blood centre, common training courses will be organized for the managers and volunteers of the two associations and the health personnel involved.

The collaboration also intends to promote the common management of donors which will allow, for example, that the necessary samples for typing for the donation of bone marrow and hematopoietic stem cells can be carried out in the Avis offices in the region.

The protocol has a duration of four years, will be valid until 2026 and can be renewed by mutual agreement. A commission made up of representatives of Admo Emilia-Romagna, Avis Emilia-Romagna, the Transplant Reference Center, the Regional Register of Bone Marrow Donors and the Regional Blood Center has been set up to implement it and monitor the results.

