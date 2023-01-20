Chemotherapy and other cancer treatments will be carried out in the Health Homes, close to the patients who will also be followed up at home, with telemedicine and “remote” consultations. For widespread cancer treatment and local cancer clinics. This is the main objective of the new oncological and hemato-oncological network of Emilia-Romagna, approved yesterday by the regional council and presented by the councilor Raffaele Donini.
