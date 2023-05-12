Healthcare: Citizens, Aiop is growing with the new statute – Healthcare

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PALERMO, 12 MAY – “Today Aiop is a renewed reality, which can fully represent not only hospitals but also the health and social-health structures dedicated to taking charge of chronic conditions, non-self-sufficiency and the end of life, in an increasingly broad and global understanding of protection”. Thus Barbara Cittadini, National President of Aiop, on the occasion of the 60th General Assembly of the Association.



“Aiop – continues Cittadini – thanks to a profound revision of its Statute, gives substance to a modern idea of ​​health, which, interpreting the health offer in an integrated way, follows the continuum of the complexity of care: from primary care to high specialty , from the territory to the hospital”.



The new Statute of the Association was approved this morning during the three-day event taking place in Lecce at the Teatro Politeama Greco.



“From today – adds the President Aiop – it is possible to include in our Association all the health structures which, in various ways, protect the constitutional right to health and which respond to the increasingly differentiated needs of the population, through the most appropriate and efficient types of care : not only, therefore, hospitals for acute and post-acute care but also day care and social-residential facilities”. Cittadini then specifies: “Aiop today, while firm and proud of its history, does not give up on meeting the challenges of an increasingly articulated welfare, does not give up on interpreting with foresight the varied dialectic between hospitalization, socio-residentiality and territoriality “.



Not a simple make-up – concludes the President – but a real restructuring to better respond to the needs of the sector and of the country”. (ANSA).

