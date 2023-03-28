Three articles to put a stop to the “coin” doctors and at outsourcing in hospitals, also promoting the free profession in emergency room for those who are still postgraduates. The government launches new rules to try to curb the maxi-expenses of hospitals, forced to resort to external forces to make up for the staffing shortages chronic problems that are causing the emergency rooms above all to go haywire, causing criticism from sector associations for months.

And the measures envisaged in the energy decree are welcomed by the doctors, who however await the approval of the measure. In draftsunless changes in cabinethowever, the squeeze for “token” doctors appears clear: the services can be entrusted to third parties exclusively for emergency rooms (“critical area”) and for maximum one year only in case of necessity and urgency, on a single occasion and with no possibility of extending the service.

The external assignment can only take place when it is a result impossibleafter a preventive verification, the use of personnel already in service or hiring eligible in the ranking and still a possible recruitment of medical-nursing personnel with an authorized procedure. THE “reference prices” for the purchase of the service will be fixed by a specific decree of the Minister of Health in the 90 days following the approval of the decree, so as to guarantee “pay equity” with the same work performance as the doctors employed by National Health Service.

If staff employed by the NHS were to resign in preference to working for a private who works under contract for the public, will not be able to return to work with the NHS in the future. When the outsourcing period ends, companies will initiate personnel selection procedures and will be able to allocate up to 50% of available seats such as “reserve” for staff who performed those tasks as an outsourcer.

Another article of the decree also provides for an increase in the hourly rate for additional services in the emergency room. A rule, the latter, intended in the intentions of the government to reduce outsourcing. The figure, however, is not indicated in the draft. Furthermore, to broaden the pool of possible assumptions, the government has provided for in the decree that up to December 31, 2025 who worked in the emergency room for at least 3 years – between January 2013 and June 2023 – with contracts Also discontinuous can participate in contests for access to the medical leadership of the National Health Service for the area of Emergency and emergency medicine and surgeryeven if he hasn’t done the specialization.

Furthermore, a possibility opens up for those who are carrying out their specialization at the moment: doctors in training, in fact, will be able to work in public emergency rooms for 40 euros gross per hour for a maximum of 8 hours per week. A possibility that adds to that of replacing i general practitioners and to carry out the medical guards. Anyone who should give their willingness to work in an emergency-urgency will also have a sort of “incentive” because the activity will become a requirement of the competitions. Finally, again until 31 December 2025, personnel working in the emergency room who meet the requirements for early retirement can ask the part-time.