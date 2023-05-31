Healthcare: Fdi ER, fully reimburse galenic drugs – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, MAY 31 – To allow the total reimbursement of galenic drugs by the Regional Health Service and to allow them to be prescribed as quickly as possible. This was asked by the Brothers of Italy in a question to the Emilia-Romagna council signed by the councilors Luca Cuoghi (first signatory) and Giancarlo Tagliaferri in which it is recalled that “the unavailability in the normal distribution channels of drugs is increasingly frequent industrially produced products for which a reimbursement is foreseen by the national health service: the shortage of medicines can obviously cause serious damage to the health of patients”.



Hence the inspection act to find out from the junta how it intends to take action so that the galenic preparations prepared by the pharmacies to make up for the shortage of drugs can be fully reimbursed by the Regional Health Service and to identify both a list of drugs not available in the normal operating channels through a market survey, in collaboration with trade associations, as well as the organizational methods to carry out the prescription of these drugs in the fastest and at the same time certain way”. (ANSA).

