There were over 200 accesses to Flu Points and Ligurian district clinics over the Christmas weekend. This is certified by the data of the ASL which, with the Liguria Region, Alisa and together with general practitioners, have put in place an extraordinary ‘flu plan’ for the holidays.

Comment the regional health councilor Angelo Gratarola: “The combination of flu points and outpatient clinics with general practitioners open on holidays has allowed, up to now, the reduction of flows to the emergency room, a drop already recorded before Christmas, therefore the system put in place by the Region to an initial analysis seems to have made an important contribution. It is clear that we need to continue on this path in a particularly dedicated period for infections linked to viruses, not only seasonal, such as the flu, but also Covid, always reminding patients how important it is go to the emergency room only for serious pathologies. Those affected by pathologies of medium or low complexity find in the clinics an important answer to their health needs, moreover at no cost”.

An indirect confirmation of the effectiveness of the Flu Points also comes from the control room of the 118 Liguria Emergency activity. “The proposal of the flu points seems to have been appreciated by the citizens – underlines the director of 118 Liguria Paolo Frisoni –. This is evidenced by the comparison of the data referring to the average number of accesses with ambulances in the Emergency Departments of the area: in recent days we have barely reached 190 accesses per day, while, on average, we reached 220/230 accesses per day in this period. Tomorrow, December 27, should be rather indicative of the period: citizens go back to work, we return to routine and this could raise the numbers, which could be influenced by the flu that is circulating and which could have been helped by conviviality of the holidays”.

As for infections, the flu has definitely supplanted Covid-19 for a few weeks, but the curve seems to have reached its maximum.

“The epidemiological picture – notes the general manager of Alisa Filippo Ansaldi – is characterized by a plateau phase with regard to flu syndromes. Currently 40% of these are characterized by the flu virus, 10% by Covid, the remainder are other viruses or respiratory bacteria. As far as Covid is concerned, the curve is deflecting: it means that we are witnessing a circulation that is decreasing. We can see it both from the incidence data and from that referring to the daily average of new positives admitted to our hospitals. Basically we started from about 70 new positives a day in the hospital at the beginning of December, we dropped below 50 this week. It is clear that the strong pressure characterized above all by the flu virus can put medium-intensity wards in difficulty these days ” .

“A recommendation to reiterate, after what was said before Christmas by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, still applies for the next few days: it is right to regain possession of the sociality linked to the holiday period, but – concludes Ansaldi – in the presence of respiratory symptoms it is advisable to avoid those moments of sociality, especially with respect to elderly or frail people. To give a simple example: it is good that the child with fever and cough does not go to eat with his grandparents”.