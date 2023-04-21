Healthcare in Campania collapsing, but the left is a candidate for a hospital director. Lega: “Embarrassing choice”

The center-left has a candidate for Marcianise the health director of the local hospital, on a coalition list that will stand in the next municipal elections. And the case is ready to go to Parliament, because according to the Lega it is only a ploy aimed at bringing votes to the cause of the Democratic Party which indirectly penalizes the users of the hospital, in a region like Campania which has been highlighting cuts and problems of various kinds in terms of health for years. This is the denunciation of the Northern League deputy Gianpiero Zinzi, who presented a parliamentary question on the subject addressed to the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci. Laura Leoncini, director of the hospital of the Municipality in the province of Caserta, ended up in her sights in detail. The reason? Her name appears among the candidates for councilors on the “Marcianise Land of Ideas” list, in support of Pd mayoral candidate Lina Tartaglione.

Already in recent days the Carroccio had lashed out against the choice: in a note published on social media, the regional councilor Antonella Piccerillo had, for example, defined it “a slap to the territory”, seeing you as a clear attempt to “parcel health care for electoral purposes”. And in the past few hours, Zinzi has expressed his willingness to bring the matter to Montecitorio. “Health Minister Orazio Schillaci has endorsed the message recently expressed by the Holy Father. Pope Francis has denounced the return to “health poverty” in large socio-economic areas of the population, for difficulty relating to the payment of the ticket or for access to health services due to very long waiting lists even for urgent and necessary visits – commented the exponent of the League – well, in this bleak picture that characterizes Campania above all for the chronic deficiency of adequate social and health services, instead we are witnessing the candidacy for the municipal council of Marcianise of the director of the city hospital”.

In the same note published on Facebook, Zinzi also emphasized the negative signal that the centre-left would have given by endorsing Leoncini’s candidacy: nothing personal against the director, but the choice made by the coalition would clash with the difficult situation of health in Campania. Not to mention that the councilor candidate will be (legitimately) engaged in the electoral campaign and it is a difficult activity to carry on without taking time away from the particularly delicate job that she covers.