Healthcare in deep crisis between budgets in the red, waiting lists and unguaranteed treatments

The budgets in 15 Regions that end up in the red, the essential levels of assistance (the treatments that the NHS must guarantee to citizens) insufficient in 7 Regions and then the funds for waiting lists – 500 million allocated over two years ago – spent only 70% and so the recovery of hospitalizations, screenings and visits skipped due to Covid is still partially postponed. Here are the wounds of Italian healthcare exacerbated by the pandemic that continue to hurt as described in a sort of “x-ray” by the Court of Auditors in the latest report on public finance coordination.

Healthcare in crisis: “It’s not just a problem of funds”

These are atavistic diseases of the now chronicized Health Service that our country drags on year after year and that after the Covid tsunami are all still there in the light of the sun. «It is no longer just a problem of resources, reading the data put in a row by the Court of Auditors it is understood that it is not enough to add money since then, as happened with the waiting lists, not all of them are spent», warns Tonino Aceti president of Salutequità. Which underlines how in some Regions «there is a big problem of skills. For this we need a central role of the ministry which must be stronger in accompanying those who are behind and I think that in this sense the role of Agenas should also be strengthened ». For Aceti, among other things, the critical issues both on the accounts and on compliance with the Lea concern «many Regions with special statutes. For this reason, before going ahead on the path of differentiated autonomy, it would be necessary to carry out additional investigations to understand its effects and risks».

Budgets in the red in 15 Regions

The health accounts are getting worse every year: if the overall deficit in 2020 was 800 million, in 2021 it rose to 1.025 billion to reach 1.469 billion in 2022. A red “significantly worsening” which is measured – recalls the Court of Auditors – “as the difference between the revenue provided by the State for the coverage of the Lea and the expenses incurred for health care”. As mentioned, the accounts in the red for 2022 concern as many as 15 Regions even if with macroscopic differences ranging from -0.1 million in Abruzzo to -247 million in Sicily and forces the Regions to budget maneuvers to “divert to sector financing additional resources to ensure the balance of the accounts”. “The phenomenon – explains the accounting judiciary – is widespread in all areas of the country, but affects the regions with ordinary statute of the Center and North to a greater extent” which go from a surplus of 40 million in 2021 to a deficit of around 178 million: «a trend essentially due to Piedmont, Liguria and Emilia which have a deficit of 186 million». The deficit of the central regions grows by 150 million, with “Lazio showing the most marked deterioration”. Surprisingly, the Southern Regions present the best result overall and in particular Calabria which “benefits” from the positive effect on the accounts of the fact that its patients have moved much less to the Northern Regions due to Covid for blocking medical mobility. The regions with special statutes in particular are doing badly: in those of the North the losses grow by 7% and it is “those of the South who go from 179 million in 2021 to 376.2 million in 2022 that show the most significant variation, a deterioration attributable essentially to the result of the Sicily region».

On the care seven Regions are insufficient

The report of the Court of Auditors on public finance also presents the “still provisional” data relating to 2021 on compliance with the essential levels of assistance in all the Regions on the three macro-areas of assistance: hospital, district (the territory) and prevention . Compliance with the Leas is measured according to the methodology of the new Guarantee System on the basis of a large battery of indicators. According to the Court of Auditors, the performances show “a general improvement after the setback of the previous year, with 14 regions achieving the sufficiency in each level of assistance”, against 11 in 2020 but 15 in 2019. “However, they remain criticality, especially in the southern regions” and so there are seven Regions that do not adequately ensure care for citizens in at least one macro area: Calabria and Valle d’Aosta are insufficient in all three areas (hospital, territory and prevention), the Sardinia in two (territory and hospital), Sicily and Bolzano are “failed” in prevention and Molise in hospital assistance and Campania in the territorial one.

Delays on waiting lists

Already at the end of 2020, 500 million had been allocated to recover the services skipped due to Covid. The resources were extended in the 2022 maneuver and at the end of last March of that sum allocated over two years ago, a good 152 million still remain to be spent. In practice, only 69% of the funds available have been spent to try to stem the black hole of care lost during the pandemic and with stark differences: the North is at 92%, the Center at 57% and the South with only 41%. % spent. And so the recovery target of hospital admissions was only reached at 66% at a national level (72% North, 78% Center and 40% South), while for screening essential for prevention the recovery target was reached at a national level national only to 67% (91% in the North, 27% in the Center and 44% in the South). Finally, for the recovery of outpatient services (visits and exams) the recovery stops at 57% of the national target with strong local differences: 81% in the North, 79% in the Center and a meager 15% in the South. the Court of Auditors – a picture which overall, in addition to marking a still significant gap in health services in a more widespread way than expected in the exit from the pandemic, offers a very clear picture of how the health crisis has contributed to increasing the differences in performance between areas» of the country.