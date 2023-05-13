Revolution coming for healthcare in Lombardy. It was to announce it Guido Bertolaso, councilor for welfare of the Lombardy Region, in a hearing in the health commission at the Pirellone, Thursday afternoon. The former head of civil protection has in fact revealed the arrival of a novelty that he really felt needed.

Sanità in Lombardia, unique number

«Just appointed councilor, I spoke of the need to have a single booking center that manages all health services, both from public and accredited providers, and which will be active by the end of the year”. A few more months then and what has been normal for years elsewhere will finally be a reality.

Healthcare in Lombardy, single booking centre

It must be said that the accredited private structures provide health services to citizens free of charge or with a ticket, but reservations are precisely managed with a different system. Before the end of the year the procedure would be streamlined quite a bitpreventing citizens from spending hours on the phone first with the public health service and then with the various private entities.

Healthcare in Lombardy, waiting lists

Bertolaso ​​also spoke of the historic problem of waiting lists: «In the first months of 2023, we have fielded 61 million euros, of which 43 have already been allocated, to reduce waiting lists in the form of incentives for doctors and health personnel and for organizational expenses”. Another good news for health in Lombardy.