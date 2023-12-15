Healthcare in the budget law

Nerina Dirindin and Enza Caruso

The Government limits itself to patching up some problems, ignoring the deeper difficulties of the National Health Service, such as that of personnel. The only attention is to some stakeholders: pharmaceutical industry, pharmacies and accredited private individuals.

The budget bill for 2024, now before Parliament, sets out how the Government intends to address the serious difficulties faced by people in need of assistance. Unfortunately, the maneuver is very disappointing. The proposed interventions, under the rubric with the bureaucratic title “for the improvement of healthcare” (Chapter I of Title VI, Health), they lack an overall vision, a strategy for gradually strengthening the NHS or even just improving part of the assistance offered to the population. The few measures proposed demonstrate the disengagement with the difficulties we are experiencing, as if their postponement could in itself lead to the solution of the problems.

In fact, the Government limits itself to putting a few patches to some problems (the most visible ones) and to intervene promptly on others (those with a greater political return), ignoring the deepest difficulties of the NHS, The only attention is to some stakeholders (pharmaceutical industry, pharmacies and accredited private individuals), without taking the opportunity to renew and give perspectives to the system. So much – this is the image that emerges – people are gradually learning to make do in the face of the shortcomings of public healthcare, while the logic of the market is slowly leading to a replacement of part of the public service with private producers and insurance coverage . Derivatives that we should oppose and not indulge: a few patches here and there can only worsen the climate of mistrust affecting citizens and professionals.

But what does the budget law contain? The reconstruction of the rules is contained in table 1.

First of all, the NHS can count on more resources (3, 4 and 4.2 billion respectively for the years 2024, 2025 and 2026). Overall, the 2024 health fund reaches 134 billion, a figure which – it is true – is the highest ever reached in the past, but insufficient for the ordinary functioning of the NHS. In fact, the renewal of employment contracts (finally closed) and agreements with GPs would cost at least 2.4 billion (the 5.78% increase for salaries in the public administration is insufficient to cover the inflation recorded in the three-year period) and the other interventions provided for by the new budget law are worth over 750 million (waiting lists, increased ceiling for private individuals, additional services requested from NHS staff, etc.).

The result is that healthcare companies will be able to count on lower financing net of inflation and the above items in 2024 (by over 1 billion) than that available for 2023.

Secondly, an NHS emerges that cares more about drugs than its staff. In fact, there is no lack of repeated revision of the spending ceilings for pharmaceutical assistance: the increase in the ceiling for direct purchases, with a simultaneous reduction in the ceiling of the affiliated company, frees up spaces currently subject to payback for the pharmaceutical industry, resulting in higher costs for healthcare companies that bear half of the cost (art. 43), estimated at around one hundred million. The new remuneration system for pharmacies also comes into force in 2024, which reduces the percentage on the price of medicines and adds to it a fixed quota per package which however increases with the price, and further quotas to incentivize equivalent medicines. The new method, which also eliminates the discounts paid by pharmacies (around 540 million in 2022), could generate greater costs, so much so that a technical table is planned to periodically verify the economic sustainability of the intervention (art. 44). In both cases, however, the technical report estimates that there are no increased burdens.

The law does not intervene on the NHS staff – the truly great structural weakness – except in a laughable manner (art. 42): does not relax the maximum spending limits, but limits itself to asking for more additional intra-moenia services from those already in service to help reduce waiting lists (within the ceiling of 280 million), despite knowing that these are often staff exhausted by staff shortages and harsh working conditions, especially in some sectors. Unfortunately, providing an increase in the hourly rate of doctors and nurses is not enough to solve the problem of waiting lists: the operators ask to be able to work better, to be able to make up for outstanding holidays, not to work more overtime. The law does not suggest any strategy even to give prospects to those who, if employed, might consider the idea of ​​leaving the NHS or, if newly specialized, might not participate in an NHS competition.

The Budget Law, in derogation from the current personnel spending limits and in addition to the resources already available with the Budget Law for 2022, intervenes to strengthen the hiring of staff for territorial assistance and the implementation of the standards of Ministerial Decree 77/22 with 250 million in 2025 and 350 million starting from 2026) (art. 50, c.1). The measures must be evaluated together with the financing provided with Legislative Decree 34/20 and with the PNRR funds in support of the ADI. The increase in hiring in derogation for the strengthening of the territory however, it is lower than the increase in the maximum spending limits for the purchase of services from accredited private individuals (art. 45 and 46) which compared to the final expenditure of 2011 increase by 1 percentage point in 2024, by 3 pp in 2025 reaching up to 4 pp in 2026.

And if the waiting lists are long, people can turn to the private sector, paid for with funds taken from the public service also in derogation of the new relaxed ceilings. A clear sign of how we intend to favor the accredited private sector rather than asking the regions to re-structure the public service.

The maneuver for 2024, moreover, leaves the recovery of the waiting lists uncovered which at most would be worth 520 million (0.4% of the FSN), but which on balance, net of those recoverable from the public (max 280 million) has of free resources for only 83 million. In essence, around 240 million are admitted as further purchases of services from accredited private individuals for the reduction of waiting lists also in derogation of the new spending ceilings (art. 45), but the provisions could translate into greater expenditure borne of the regions for approximately 157 million, not quantified in the financing. The new LEAs approved in 2017 come into force in 2024 after the approval of the nomenclatures for specialist outpatient and prosthetic care: the new tariffs are worth 400 million, while as part of the refinancing of the FSN, 50 million are bound in 2024 and 200 from 2025 for the updating of the LEAs.

Finally (art. 50, c. 2 and 3), still within the context of the increase in the FSN, the Government increases the resources reserved for palliative care (10 million compared to the 100 million already tied) and significantly (240 million in 2025 and 310 from 2026, compared to 680 in 2022) the share of resources available to the Ministry of Health for the pursuit of national objectives, despite the historic strong request to distribute all resources directly to the regions. An intervention that demonstrates how easy it is to be in favor of greater autonomy for the regions as long as you are not in government: a contradiction compared to the proposal for differentiated autonomy, for which we have no sympathy, but which is widely contradicted by a law which increases the funds to do what the central level decides regardless of the different needs of the individual regions.

On another front, nothing is foreseen for non-self-sufficiency, respect to which the enabling law 33/2023 envisages the in-depth transformation of the social services system and integration with health services, but the implementing decrees – expiring in January 2024 – are not financed; the new ambitious approach to old age could prove to be a mere statement of principles without providing solutions capable of changing the lives of non-self-sufficient elderly people and their families.

The final result of the maneuver can only be an increase in deficits for healthcare companies. Even the allocation choices explicitly indicated towards the expansion of services purchased by private individuals appear questionable: the regional health services, without being able to achieve the objectives of strengthening the territory indicated in the PNRR, risk being transformed into third-party payers just like in insurance models .

Nerina Dirindin and Enza Caruso, Associazione Salute Diritto Fundamentale

International health systems Territorial assistance, pharmacies, financing of the health system, National Health Fund, Pharmaceutical industry, LEA (Essential Levels of Assistance), Budget Law, Waiting lists, Ministry of Health, Health personnel, accredited private individual, national health service, SSN, spending caps