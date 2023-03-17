news-txt”>

(ANSA) – AOSTA, MARCH 16 – In Valle d’Aosta healthcare mobility has a “minimum negative balance of 10,656,230 euros”.



It emerges from the Gimbe Foundation’s report on interregional health mobility in 2020. The balance is the relationship between active mobility, which identifies the health services provided to non-resident citizens, and passive mobility, which expresses the “flight index” from a region , i.e. the health services provided to citizens in a region other than that of residence. Passive mobility is therefore a credit item while passive mobility is a debit item (the region that provides the service is reimbursed by the region of residence of the citizen). In detail, in Valle d’Aosta credit is 10,632,181 and debt amounts to 21,288,411.



“In 2020, interregional health mobility in Italy reached a value of 3.33 billion, with extremely variable balances between the northern and southern regions. The balance – explain the Gimbe foundation – is a figure that results from the difference between active mobility, i.e. the attraction of patients from other regions, and passive mobility, i.e. “health migration” from the region of residence. Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto – the leading Regions of differentiated autonomy – account for 94.1% of the credit balance, while 83.4% of the negative balance is concentrated in Campania, Lazio, Sicily, Puglia, Abruzzo and Basilicata “.



Compared to the “per capita health mobility balance”, Valle d’Aosta is in 19th position with a negative per capita balance of -86 euros”. The volume of hospitalizations and specialist services provided by private structures it is an indicator of the presence and attractiveness of the accredited private sector. The region is in 18th position with private structures providing 11.5% of the total value of active regional healthcare mobility”, continues the analysis. In detail, ordinary hospitalizations and Day hospitals are 15.8% (Italian average 53.5%), in 17th position while specialist outpatient services are 0.2% (Italian average 49%), in 21st position. (HANDLE).

