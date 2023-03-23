by Ivan Cavicchi

The public costs less and gives much more. Welfarism is more convenient today than neoliberalism. The market is never convenient for our patients and our public budgets can no longer afford it.

23 MAR –

The “third pole” recently presented its proposals on health in Rome. (QS 9 March 2023). On some things I agree. For example, on the fact that health care has become “the biggest emergency in this country”. That the most urgent problem to be addressed today is the hiring freeze. That the “demand for care” is not only exploding but even changing sign.

If I had to connote the idea of ​​health in the “third pole” I would say that it is comprised between two paradoxes:

– “a “health without rights” (the word right is never used by them) in fact for the “third pole” health care is bought for the most part from the private sector but at the expense of the State

– “health without health“, the theme dear to me of the production of health as wealth, is completely absent. Sin.

But the most important contradiction that I see in the “third pole” is its total indifference, especially in this structural crisis, to the problems of sustainability. From experience I know that in health care those who do not pose this problem sooner or later, by dint of milking the cow, end up leading us into the ditch as happened when the mutual aid system collapsed.

The “third pole” proposes to use an unspecified treasury of 10 billion to refinance health care to hire thousands of operators to strengthen emergency rooms, increase staff allowances, that is, it proposes, in line with the PNRR, to system contradictions rigorously invariant (inequalities, imbalances, lack of rights, services that don’t work, etc.) to enhance what is available by increasing health care expenditure.

For the “third pole” the problem is, as I said, milking the public spending cow. Don’t forget that he was also the one who wanted to finance healthcare with the ESM. So in debt. Even if health care falls apart, the problem of reforming for the “third pole” does not exist.

However, in my opinion, the controversial point is that the growth in health expenditure that he proposes is not to grow public health care but to grow private health care that the public must buy at its expense.

In the end, even if the OECD says that there is a crisis, war and inflation, the “third pole” proposes to increase the “big hustler” and therefore to further exempt insurance policies from taxation.

The public for the “third pole” is only a simulacrum. It insists a lot on the path of “supplementary insurance coverage” Do you remember the motion that Renzi presented to become secretary of the Democratic Party? (Primaries April 30, 2017. Forward together) His proposal was the “minimum floor of rights” and “maximum deductibility” to buy private healthcare. (Qs April 3, 2017)

But if the private sector continues to be favored in financing through tax deductibility it is obvious that it, as is happening, is destined to dominate the public sector which, de-financed, will have to resign itself to being downsized. But it is equally obvious that if this trend prevails, the system as a whole will eventually become dangerously unsustainable. This crisis tells us that the growth of private spending paid by the public cannot be infinite. This is the reason why just three days ago I posed the problem of the reform of tax deductions for private healthcare and financial intermediation. (QS 20 March 2023)

Indeed, the OECD tells us that today it would be advisable to rethink the private-public relationship. The third prong does exactly the opposite. Just look at his proposal to “dispose” of waiting lists: the idea is to resort to intramoenia (private assistance that is provided in the public against payment), asking the private sector to ensure the services they need and, the ASL to advance expenses. Long live pants. Not a word about the possibility of empowering the audience. The third pole loves the private sphere.

I believe that Calenda and Renzi, who like to present themselves as responsible people at the service of the country, are actually anything but responsible on health care. With this crisis the order of priorities has changed. Yours are boring neoliberal proposals from another era.

Today in healthcare it is your old neoliberalism that has become unsustainable. The public costs less and gives much more. Welfarism is more convenient today than neoliberalism. The market is never convenient for our patients and our public budgets can no longer afford it.

Of this those who even recently spoke of carrying out the “Copernican revolution” (QS 20 March 2023) say nothing but perhaps they don’t even know what the Copernican revolution is. The real Copernican revolution in healthcare is a counter-reform made by the government left in recent years by replacing the fundamental right with income. And to which the frustrated revolutionaries of the last hour who do not know who Copernicus is have been completely acquiescent. But whoever continues to stay in the jungle to cultivate his grudges and his paranoia against those who try to put together a shred of reforming thought despite them how can he know?

Ivan Cavicchi

March 23, 2023

© breaking latest news



More articles in Studies and Analysis