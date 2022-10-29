“It is a result of absolute scientific importance that testifies to the goodness of the regional wildlife monitoring plan and the work that is carried out daily by the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Lombardy and Emilia Romagna (Izsler), by the veterinary organizational unit of Welfare and Wild Animal Recovery Centers (Cras). Without creating alarmism and without “demonizing” the animals, the dynamics of recent years require particular attention to be paid to wildlife in order to highlight possible risk factors for health and the possible spread of the virus at an early stage ». This is how the vice president and councilor for Welfare of the Lombardy Region, Letizia Moratti, comments on the isolation, for the first time in Italy, of the Issyk-Kul (Iskv) virus from a bat.