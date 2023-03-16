That of health migration is a complex phenomenon which, according to research by Censis vit involves a total of almost one and a half million people. “This figure includes all movements from region to region, even for example if a patient from Novara, in Piedmont, moves to Milan, he is considered a medical migrant”, he explains Stefano Gastaldigeneral manager of CasAmica Odv which since 1986 has been committed to welcoming patients forced to be treated away from home and their accompanying family members. «But what we consider is the complex one that requires travel of several hundred kilometers for serious reasons, I am thinking of cancer patients or complex diseases. Pre-Covid data calculated between 300 and 350 thousand people, plus the companions», continues the General Manager of CasAmica who underlines that after the stop due to the months of the pandemic, from the second half of 2021 the numbers have slowly started to rise again and “the trend shows that we are returning to pre-Covid numbers, hospitals have resumed screening and non-urgent interventions after a year and a half in which only essential activities had been performed”.
Also confirming the increase in medical migrants the latest survey by the National Agency for Regional Health Services – Agenas on healthcare mobility from which it emerges that, after the sharp decline in 2020, starting from 2021 interregional hospital admissions have returned to growth, which see Northern Italy (in particular Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto) as the main destination for those who need treatment.
Even a reality like CasAmica which in 37 years of activity has offered hospitality to 100 thousand patients, accompanying family members, has been able to touch the growth in attendance: only in 2022 were they welcomed in the six houses between Milan, Rome and Lecco around 5 thousand people with an increase of 18% compared to 2021. Among those in need of hospitality there are also many children and teenagers (according to the Censis research “Migrare per curarsi” there are as many as 71,000 minors who move from their own city every year to undergo medical and surgical treatment) and for this reason in In recent years, the organization has created a structure entirely dedicated to children in Milan, while in Rome it has activated specific services for the little ones. CasAmica is also one of the founders of “Home away from home” a network of associations committed to welcoming and supporting those who are treated far from their own region.
For CasAmica, hospitality is fundamental «it is a question of justice and at the same time of protection of the patient» continues Gastaldi. «Our reality was born in years in which around the Istituto Tumori in Milan it was possible to meet the relatives of the patients in the car or in the camper, or even on the benches of the public gardens. We were born to give a home, but the structure is not enough for us we welcome through volunteers (over 120 – ed)but in the face of ever growing needs we will create a new reception house which is the result of 35 years of experience and that next to the rooms, the studio apartments will also include an outpatient space for home care», he announces.
CasAmica, in fact, is working on a new structure that will be built near the Irccs San Raffaele and not far from the National Cancer Institute and the Besta Neurological Institute. «It will be our largest house with 60 beds, it will be a flexible structure with rooms and mini-apartments for patients who may need isolation”, explains the General Manager. “The new structure aims to respond to the phenomenon of healthcare migration towards centers of excellence, making available an ever-increasing number of beds and building a service that responds flexibly and effectively to people’s needs, with great attention to the humanization of spaces and treatments», conclude.
To support the activities of CasAmica in favor of those who are forced to take care of themselves away from home and contribute to the construction of the new home, a launched a campaign with solidarity number: until 1st April it is possible to make a donation with a text message or a call from a landline to 45591.