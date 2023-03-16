For CasAmica, hospitality is fundamental «it is a question of justice and at the same time of protection of the patient» continues Gastaldi. «Our reality was born in years in which around the Istituto Tumori in Milan it was possible to meet the relatives of the patients in the car or in the camper, or even on the benches of the public gardens. We were born to give a home, but the structure is not enough for us we welcome through volunteers (over 120 – ed)but in the face of ever growing needs we will create a new reception house which is the result of 35 years of experience and that next to the rooms, the studio apartments will also include an outpatient space for home care», he announces.

CasAmica, in fact, is working on a new structure that will be built near the Irccs San Raffaele and not far from the National Cancer Institute and the Besta Neurological Institute. «It will be our largest house with 60 beds, it will be a flexible structure with rooms and mini-apartments for patients who may need isolation”, explains the General Manager. “The new structure aims to respond to the phenomenon of healthcare migration towards centers of excellence, making available an ever-increasing number of beds and building a service that responds flexibly and effectively to people’s needs, with great attention to the humanization of spaces and treatments», conclude.

To support the activities of CasAmica in favor of those who are forced to take care of themselves away from home and contribute to the construction of the new home, a launched a campaign with solidarity number: until 1st April it is possible to make a donation with a text message or a call from a landline to 45591.

At the opening, social activities with the children guests of a CasAmica facility – all the photos from the Press Office