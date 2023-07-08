Home » Healthcare needs government investment / Susanne Johna criticizes …
Health

Healthcare needs government investment / Susanne Johna criticizes …

by admin
Healthcare needs government investment / Susanne Johna criticizes …

07.07.2023 – 10:34

Marburger Bund – federal association

Berlin (ots)

“The healthcare system needs future investments in order to be able to guarantee everyone in this country low-threshold access to medical and nursing services in the long term. We also have to make our healthcare system crisis-proof in order to be prepared for waves of infection and climate-related illnesses. These are drastic cuts in the health sector opposite of a responsible policy and exacerbate the already tense financial situation in the healthcare system,” criticizes Dr. Susanne Johna, 1st Chairwoman of the Marburg Association, the planned savings in the government draft for the 2024 federal budget. According to this, the individual plan for health is to be reduced by 33.7 percent compared to the previous year.

“Even if you take into account that a large part of the cuts is due to the loss of subsidies due to the pandemic, the pandemic in particular has clearly demonstrated the need for additional investments. Our healthcare system is not crisis-proof. Not only is there a shortage of staff, there are also shortages of modern equipment and digital infrastructure. It must also alarm us that some important medicines are not available. Anyone who is serious about security of supply must invest in the healthcare system. This is of course also the task of the countries, which only fulfill their obligations to hospitals in absolute terms inadequate,” said Johna.

Ultimately, it is a decision of politicians in which areas they set priorities. “The draft budget and the medium-term financial planning allow the conclusion that the health care sector, as the most employment-intensive area of ​​our society, does not receive nearly as much state support as other sectors. Not even the services that are actually not covered by insurance are fully counter-financed for the health insurance companies. It is downright absurd to believe , the announced reform of the hospitals could be carried out without additional state investments. Anyone who calculates in this way accepts a worsening of the care,” criticized Johna.

See also  Gb, one who died of Lassa fever

Press contact:

Marburger Bund federal association
Association communication department
Hans-Jörg Freese (press officer)
Tel. (030) 746846-40
Mobile: 0162 2112425
E-Mail: [email protected]

Original content from: Marburger Bund – Bundesverband, transmitted by news aktuell

You may also like

More and more stillbirths in Germany – experts...

Padel, attention to the joints: how to avoid...

The Hidden Ailments Preventing Weight Loss: Exploring the...

Lauenburg lakes: nature park for hiking and cycling...

Argentina Celebrates the Centenary of Doctor Rene Geronimo...

A. Menarini Diagnostics Srl / Ministry of Health

Is a Lightning Diet Effective and Safe for...

Fabrizio Corona vs Antonella Fiordelisi: the embarrassing request

Vitamin D: No benefit for the heart and...

Discovered the process of self-repair of damaged hearing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy