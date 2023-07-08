Healthcare needs government investment / Susanne Johna criticizes …

Marburger Bund – federal association

“The healthcare system needs future investments in order to be able to guarantee everyone in this country low-threshold access to medical and nursing services in the long term. We also have to make our healthcare system crisis-proof in order to be prepared for waves of infection and climate-related illnesses. These are drastic cuts in the health sector opposite of a responsible policy and exacerbate the already tense financial situation in the healthcare system,” criticizes Dr. Susanne Johna, 1st Chairwoman of the Marburg Association, the planned savings in the government draft for the 2024 federal budget. According to this, the individual plan for health is to be reduced by 33.7 percent compared to the previous year.

“Even if you take into account that a large part of the cuts is due to the loss of subsidies due to the pandemic, the pandemic in particular has clearly demonstrated the need for additional investments. Our healthcare system is not crisis-proof. Not only is there a shortage of staff, there are also shortages of modern equipment and digital infrastructure. It must also alarm us that some important medicines are not available. Anyone who is serious about security of supply must invest in the healthcare system. This is of course also the task of the countries, which only fulfill their obligations to hospitals in absolute terms inadequate,” said Johna.

Ultimately, it is a decision of politicians in which areas they set priorities. “The draft budget and the medium-term financial planning allow the conclusion that the health care sector, as the most employment-intensive area of ​​our society, does not receive nearly as much state support as other sectors. Not even the services that are actually not covered by insurance are fully counter-financed for the health insurance companies. It is downright absurd to believe , the announced reform of the hospitals could be carried out without additional state investments. Anyone who calculates in this way accepts a worsening of the care,” criticized Johna.

