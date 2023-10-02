Healthcare needs open data platforms

Source: Wikipaedia.org; opendatahandbook.org; worldbank.org

Data represents a precious resource, so much so that some define it as the “new gold” and others the “oil of the future”. There is no doubt that data, from which information and therefore knowledge are obtained, are indispensable both in clinical practice and in the management and governance of healthcare companies.

Healthcare companies use various information systems that produce and manage, internally, data organized with the supplier’s proprietary models and formats. The data is therefore fragmented and distributed across multiple systems over which the healthcare company has no control or freedom to access.

The systems communicate and exchange data with each other through messages in standard HL7 version 2 format. However, it should be noted that only a small subset of the data is exchanged through these messages, in particular only those data that may be of interest to other systems . The vast majority of data “does not leave” the systems that produce it.

The systems produce documents that feed the electronic health record which is made up of IHE XDS repositories whose data format is standard while the data model is proprietary to the supplier. As with messages, also in this case the amount of data present in documents represents a small subset of existing data. Even in structured documents it is difficult to “extract” information.

Finally, there are data warehouses that are mainly fed with data present in the NSIS information flows and through HL7 messages or data import mechanisms (ETL) built ad hoc. Even in this case, however, the model and data format are proprietary, the use of the information occurs through business intelligence tools.

The consequences

From this context arise various consequences for regions and healthcare companies.

Il government and the control of the data is in the hands of the suppliers who hold power lock-in on information assets. Healthcare companies depend on vendors to access their data.

The data is «inside» the systems. Often there are no query systems or tools (APIs) to access them.

Replace a system means having to “migrate” data, a very complex and expensive operation which almost always involves a loss of information as well as high risks of errors.

The data is «fragmented» in multiple systems and are often heterogeneous. It is not possible to have a unified view of the data, what is today defined as «Unified Care Record” or also “Unified Health Record». The elements present in the electronic health record they provide, in a documentary way, an aggregate view e very partial of the data.

I datawarehouse non they are designed nor are they usable in clinical practice and, in any case, contain a limited subset of the data, mainly of a managerial and administrative nature. In this situation it is very difficult to achievestarting from the data, value-added services for healthcare professionals, company managements, citizens; in other words, it is not possible to valorise the information assets.

The alternative

To overcome the limits and constraints that have been illustrated it is necessary to build a open, vendor-neutral data platform current for:

To govern e manage independently its information assets

Enhance its information assets by creating a ecosystem Of services with added value for healthcare professionals, company managements and citizens

Guarantee over time the safeguard and the continuity of information, making them independent from systems that can therefore be replaced without the need and problems of migrate and give

Supply to health professionals one integrated view of clinical data – Unified Care Record.

But how to create this platform? With what standards? The most appropriate response is to base it on openEHR, an emerging standard for clinical data modeling and persistence. A different approach from the one most popular today, namely FHIR, a standard created for data interoperability. In the next article we will see what the differences are and why, for data persistence, it is better to use openEHR.

