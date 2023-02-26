The regional councilor for health, Carlo Doria, is wrong “the methods and contents of his proposals”. A long series of “suggestions” follows, which in reality are relevant indications of changes of direction on the choices on which the right to health of Sardinians depends.

The criticisms on the management of the relationship with family doctors, emergency rooms and health personnel do not come from the opposition. Drafting a long document that fleas the exponent of the Solinas junta is Mario Nieddu, Doria’s predecessor and health manager for the League in Sardinia. Here is the complete text, with an “attack” between the ironic and the beating.

“I am sorry to have to point out how Councilor Doria, rightly believing that he should be inspired by Olympic virtues, however continues not to address himself more concretely towards a structural analysis of our health system and its problems. Here then is that, mistaking the residence (Minerva could not stay on Olympus being the Roman correspondent of Athena) and perhaps thinking that Ares recalled the god of war, they wanted to impose a warlike attitude on family doctors, arranging the obligation, obviously later withdrawn, to bring the ceiling from 1500 to 1800 patients.

Jokes aside, the methods and contents of his proposals raise many perplexities.

As far as the former are concerned, it seems unrealistic to believe that they can relate individually to the Government with respect to critical issues afflicting all the Italian regions, which have, for some time now, reported on the matter with greater and cohesive proactive strength, at the Conference of the Regions.

It is reiterated that taxation as a method cannot help the system (think of the dangerous withdrawal of tenders in an already advanced stage) and the continuous search for responsibility to be assigned to operators all, whose self-sacrifice and professionalism have so far ensured the stability of the system in extreme conditions, and who therefore deserve all possible recognition and support.

With regards to content, as regards your request to bring the number of patients needed to publish the lack of general practice from 1,000 to 1,200, the simple consideration is that there are no doctors who can or want to first specialize in general practice and then accept assignments in deficient locations, especially if you are disadvantaged.

In this regard, it is enough to recall that in the 2021 tender, only 60 were assigned against 340 vacant seats. It would therefore be appropriate to quickly implement the provision approved by the previous council, in 2022, on the incentive of disadvantaged and very disadvantaged areas .

For the solution of the critical issues of general medicine, a dossier containing 20 proposals for changes and additions to the Acn was also already elaborated last year by the Conference of the Regions, shared by all the regional health councilors and already filed with the Ministry of Health.

As regards the increase of a third of the number of students enrolled in the medical faculties of Sardinia, it would be necessary to carry out a prior survey and planning of the needs at 9-10 years (the time necessary to train a specialist) starting from the date of the possible approval of the provision and, also, analyze the concrete training capacities of the universities.

Since the latter have decreased in recent years, the island’s Faculties may no longer be able to absorb a surplus of students, guaranteeing them adequate training. As for the proposal to activate a toll-free number at each healthcare company for receiving reports from users, this appears to be an unjustified duplication of the already active Urp (if anything, to be strengthened) and which pursuant to law 190/2012, at each company the Whistleblowing platform is active.

We therefore advise the commissioner to abandon muscular attitudes and to seek the collaboration of all categories and their representatives and above all to exploit the work already started and in many cases already in an advanced stage. Implement the Regional Health Services Plan, which represents the basis for the implementation of the new territorial healthcare model, which contains all the elements useful for taking charge of the patient globally, with indispensable repercussions for the solution of many problems of our healthcare system, including the overload of the Emergency Departments and of the hospital network.

(Unioneonline/E.Fr.)

