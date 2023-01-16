The National Council of the Italian Doctors Union has taken stock of the situation, calls for adequate protection for all personnel in the sector and attention, respect and care, starting with the recognition by Inail of the accident at work for MMGs and measures against assaults on doctors. It also calls for personnel to replace those who have resigned or who have retired over the years and not outsource services

“There is a continuity of the Meloni Government, with the Conte / Draghi Governments, in terms of public health with the reduction of health spending, with an identical trend in this sense. The bill on the state budget for the financial year 2023 and on the multi-year budget for the three-year period 2023-2025, in fact, does not provide for any strengthening of the health service, as also highlighted by the Parliamentary Budget Office”.

So the National Council of the Italian Doctors Union who during a meeting took stock of the situation by putting the spotlight on the union initiatives to be undertaken for 2023 starting with the renewal of the national collective agreement for general practice, from full support to the healthcare management contract to the initial start-ups, for the protection of work in healthcare and for the safety of healthcare workers. Not only that, he underlined his commitment “to the construction of a trade union unit in the medical category with all the forces available to bring together the needs of general medicine, medical management and 118, to defend public health and everyone’s work the doctors”

“For some time now, doctors have been fleeing to private healthcare and to other countries – underlines an Smi note – in particular from the most strenuous sectors (and which lend themselves to a lesser extent to freelance work), such as intensive care and emergency rescue. The reasons are many: the absolute blindness of the governments of the last decades in planning the training of professionals; the reduced career progression; advanced average age; salary levels among the lowest in Europe for doctors. It should also be added that the absence of any hypothesis of a redefinition of the training of general practitioners and of their relationship with the NHS persists, with the establishment of a university specialization school aimed at their adequate integration, also in conventional terms, in Districts and community houses and in primary care. For the Emergency Departments we are faced with the paradox: in the face of the collapse situation, the Government envisages an urgent measure, which consists of an increase activated only in 2024 of the emergency aid allowance “.

The SMI National Council then expressed a strong concern about the differentiated regional autonomy: “it could sanction once and for all the end of the NHS already in serious suffering. Greater legislative, administrative and organizational autonomy in the matter of setting up and managing supplementary health funds would give rise to an unfair equivalence between public and private. Furthermore, the regional supplementary bargaining for employees of the NHS and autonomy in matters of personnel management and the regulation of self-employed activity would put in place unfair competition between Regions with the end of collective bargaining. This scenario represents the difficulties facing public health in Italy to which must be added the crisis triggered by Covid 19 which has left a heavy aftermath on the health system. But there’s more. It is not only citizens who age but above all doctors: according to recent data, the average age of public health doctors is 51.3 years but that of family doctors is around 60 years old”.

“General medicine which should be the first line of care for citizens suffers from a serious shortage of doctors – continues the note – who are very few in some areas of the country; if today we are faced with a situation that appears critical, what will happen in the coming years when it will not be possible to replace the many doctors who will retire? No government in the last 10 years has answered this question. Instead, we ask for adequate protection for all personnel in the sector and, with them, attention, respect and care, starting with the recognition by Inail of accidents at work for GPs and measures against attacks on doctors. We ask for personnel to replace those who have resigned or who have retired over the years, not outsourcing services. We intend to counter the scrapping of the National Health Service and the escape of citizens to the private sector as an identified but not very acceptable method for containing waiting lists”.

It would then be necessary to think of a national model of the emergency system which should be a single, coordinated and integrated system from a management point of view, with a single figure of employed doctor in order to standardize economic treatment and protection: “Only this reorganization could limit the escape of these specialists who today are no longer attracted to work in a system that has unbridgeable organizational and personnel shortages that expose operators to enormous clinical risks, exhausting shifts with overtime, lack of rest and use of holidays, to attacks by citizens who are not satisfied with their expectations. We ask for a tax exemption of the ancillary salary for medical management”.

“Finally, we believe – the note includes – that choices that strengthen health prevention in our country must be supported, starting with the restoration of school medicine in schools with the protection of the health of the school population; just as a strengthening of mental health measures can no longer be postponed, allocating 5% of the health fund for mental health as the 91 directors of the mental health departments of our country ask all Italian institutions. Finally, we are committed to building a trade union unit in the medical category with all the forces available to bring together the needs of general medicine, medical management and 118, to defend public health and the work of all doctors “.

