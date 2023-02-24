by Francesco Falli

Dear Director,

“Today demonstrated how new models and a new approach to the health system and the social and health system are needed: there is no longer room for simplistic recipes, unambiguous answers are needed to the complex problems of the health system of this country and of the professionals who they live it every day”. These are the words chosen by the president of the National Federation of Nursing Professions Orders, Barbara Mangiacavallicommenting on the third National Day of health, social and social care and voluntary workers, celebrated in Rome by all eleven federations of social and health professionals, united and compact.

As the very formulation of the official program of the intense morning spent in Rome recalled, it is essential to be ”together”, to achieve a result; and this has certainly been done, in a work of amalgam that was not taken for granted until a few years ago. Indeed, on the occasion of this anniversary, these professions, even very different from each other, found themselves united and strongly in harmony with each other, but united by the same attention towards the end user: the union wanted to reiterate and underline that great attention is needed to the system health and social health, because nothing is taken for granted, and the endemic organizational fragility, of equipment, of technology, which are part of our daily context can be severely tested by an event of acute ”stress”.



The Day was decidedly emotional, and in this special context women were the protagonists; both with management, always at a high level and certainly ”not in a manner”, of Arianna Ciampoli, who met nurses in the first difficult and complex celebrations of the first pandemic period; both with the official opening of the celebration, which not by chance featured a woman president of a Federation (precisely Barbara Mangiacavalli); and then with the art, really lavished with mastery, of the women (in reality there were also some men…) who played for the Red Shoes Women Orchestra, which really moved everyone present. On the contrary, it is necessary to remember more punctually the main protagonists of the concert: many pieces full of charm were performed by the Apulian orchestra directed by Dominga Damato, with the singing voice of Enza Carenza – and the voice ”in speech” of Silvana Kühtz who intervened, in the role of poet and teacher, on beauty and care.

The value of the female gender component, highlighted by the organization with this choice of art, is the right recognition of the absolute protagonism of the woman in the anniversary of this celebration: for many of the professions present, the female one is a strong presence of quantitative and qualitative depth , and not only among nurses (where 78% of women are enrolled in national Registers), but naturally it is even more so among midwives (percentage even more marked) and among social workers.

If ”together” was the adverb used to celebrate this February 20th, it is right to remember that this tragedy that has struck the planet has not only united people or some professional categories, but has also seen profound contrasts on wait longer: we are certainly not here to return to a time that was also instrumentally polemical at times, but to reiterate – if it were once again necessary – that ”staying together” is certainly better.



It applies to many aspects of our lives, and it applies to the professions that deal with health and social and health aspects, where proceeding together is definitely better than proceeding in random order, and here we can see some aspects that help us understand why.

It is better to proceed together, because the answer to the question of those in need may be stronger; moreover, it is better, because you have more strength and more bargaining power, to point out with care and attention where the critical points of the system are located by those who experience it, from a technical and operational point of view, from within. It is certainly better to stay together, because disunity facilitates the insertion of divisive elements, for whatever reason; there certainly remain – and must remain – diversity of approach and professional profile, just as the responsibilities are different, rather than the training courses; but these differences must not undermine the internal cohesion of a large whole (the adverb…ambitious returns again) which can only come out stronger from this choice.

Naturally, after such days, the hope is as simple as it is highly expected: political decision-makers must soon find solution strategies to the known complexities, which were also mentioned yesterday by the same Authorities who intervened; and to consider that some of these difficulties impose new attack strategies, so that they can be overcome: there is no more space, nor time – as mentioned by Barbara Mangiacavalli – for simplistic recipes, and few incidents on the current difficulties of the system.

Francesco Falli

President of Opi La Spezia

February 23, 2023

