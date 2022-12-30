There are a total of 3,280 beds, of which 88.5% are public (calculating 2,903) and the remainder are private with a complementary ratio «substantially similar to the existing one». There are 95 accredited people in the Terni area: these are some of the numbers concerning the new plan of needs of the Umbrian hospital network pre-adopted on Friday by the Tesei council. The document will now be sent to the Ministry of Health for approval – perhaps with some numbers to change – and subsequent adoption.

THE PRE-ADOPTED PLAN (.PDF)

PRIVATE PLACES AND REBALANCING: TERNANA GOES TO THE TAR, THE COUNTERMOUNT FROM PERUGIA

JUNE 2022, REGION IN TROUBLES WITH ACCREDITATIONS: EXTENSION

EVALUATION AGREEMENTS, BALL AT THE CREVA

The number of post-acute posts is decreasing

From Palazzo Donini it is explained that the plan “was born with the aim of serving the citizens of each individual territory in an appropriate way, increasing productivity and making the public health system more efficient, also through a correct sizing of acute and post-acute beds in public structures and complementary private, including community hospitals. Public beds for acute cases have increased compared to those actually used which have been affected by the fluctuation resulting from the management of hospitalizations caused by the pandemic; this increase is necessary to ensure maximum treatment capacity for the most severe pathologies. The number of post-acute beds remains unchanged for the spinal unit and neurorehabilitation disciplines, while they increase for the recovery and functional rehabilitation discipline. The number of places for post-acute care, almost entirely for long-term care, is down, but they are more than compensated by the beds in the 19 community hospitals».

NOVEMBER 3, THE REGION CLOSES THE CDS POSITIVELY. BUT PROJECT KO

THE TERNANA ‘DEFENDS ITSELF’ ON THE STADIUM-CLINICAL

Management experiments

The plan identifies two disadvantaged and border areas due to territorial isolation and logistic characteristics, namely Città della Pieve and Norcia, «which is answered thanks to the presence of two hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms. In Umbria, moreover, two management trials are envisaged concerning the hospitals of Umbertide and Castiglione del Lago, both equipped with 24-hour emergency rooms and a new hospital center (so-called Third Pole) on two sites, Foligno and Spoleto, a forecast that will have to be now subject to specific ministerial authorization”.

THE PRIVATE OFFER AND THE SPECIFICATION OF THE REGION ON THE AGREEMENT

THE NOVEMBER ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE REGION: REBALANCING POSTS

THE PREVENTIVE OPINION OF USL 2 ON THE CLINIC – DOCUMENT (.PDF)

Private seats, stadium-clinic and Ternano



We move on to the chapter most at the center of attention in recent years: «The beds available for the complementary private healthcare remain unchanged as regards the territories of Perugino and Foligno, while, applying the coefficients of the population weighted on a provincial basis, 95 accredited beds are expected in the Terni area. The new Plan, fully operational and performance verified, will allow for more appropriate and relevant responses to the health needs of the various Umbrian territories and may have positive effects on the regional health balance”, it is highlighted. It should be remembered that the red-green project for the clinic-stage had 100 beds to be credited out of a total of 203 as the basis of the Pef – economic and financial plan. In any case, nothing is automatic: for the assignment there will be a specific call, step following the building permit. We will see.

GAMBINO AND THE 82-BED NURSING HOME

“RESOLUTION HINGED ON THE TERNANA PROJECT, OTHERWISE IT’S SOMETHING ELSE”

“Historic Milestone”

A provision – to speak is the mayor Leonardo Latini – which provides for «the overall rebalancing of all Umbrian health care, first of all the public and also the private one. Also for the Santa Maria di Terni, in this sense, an increase in public bed places is expected. Furthermore, for the first time for private healthcare, calculation coefficients consistent with the distribution of the population are applied and 95 accredited beds are expected in the Terni area. Without prejudice to the priority for the public health system, I believe that this rebalancing criterion consistently adopted by the regional council, which also affects the complementary private sector, represents an opportunity for those who want to do private health care in our area, also in consideration of the planning presented which also include interventions of public interest”. The municipal councilors of the Terni League underline that «FrFor the first time in the history of the Umbria Region, the Terni area has obtained the recognition of 95 beds in the private healthcare facility as well as an increase in the public beds available. After 50 years of the left and the unkept promises of the Democratic Party which has shown itself to be completely uninterested in the fate of southern Umbria, we arrive at the long-awaited territorial rebalancing in terms of public and private health. An historic milestone, achieved thanks to the work and commitment of the governor Donatella Tesei and the councilor Luca Coletto who in just three years of regional government have been able to intercept the needs of our city, repeatedly expressed by the League, transforming promises into facts concrete. The territorial rebalancing launched will make it possible to enhance the healthcare responses that the local structures will be able to offer to patients, guaranteeing a synergy between the private healthcare agreement and the opportunities ensured by the increase in public beds, a condition that further enhances the path oriented towards the construction of the new hospital in Terni. Once again the Terni League demonstrates its ability to work for the territory and for the citizens, thanks to an active collaboration with the Umbria Region. The councilors have worked several times to achieve a rebalancing of the number of beds, in particular within the context of the second council commission and through discussions with the councilor Coletto and the heads of regional health”.



“A turning point”

The president of the municipal council of Terni, Francesco Maria Ferranti, was also satisfied: «A historic turning point for the health of this region. With the center-right governing the region, Italy and the capital Terni, what was unthinkable up to three/four years ago has been sanctioned. According to the principle of proximity of services, the Ternano area will have more hospital beds, 562, and as many as 95 private individuals affiliated with the public health system. An applause goes to the work of President Tesei who has kept the promises made in Terni with deeds and she certainly took into account the constant awareness by the administration that governs Terni. What I have always supported and what I can say out loud today is that my political coalition to which I have belonged for 23 years has today, after 18 years of opposition, created a regional health system that will give better answers to citizens ». Rita Pepegna (FdI), president of the II municipal commission, hopes «that all the forecasts will be put into practice and that they are feasible. The plan is acceptable, I hope that there will be a real implementation as soon as possible. The synergy between the hospital and Usl Umbria 2 is fundamental because there is a lack of personnel ».

Bandecchi: «Late, ball to the Municipality»

In the early afternoon came the comment of the president of Ternana Stefano Bandecchi: «I’m happy to have learned that the Region has finally kept the commitment made for the 95 places for Ternano. Congratulations, well done. One thing was finally done right. A little late: it could also have been done before the clinical-stage operation and would have satisfied everyone. It would have been more suitable for a situation of public interest. Now the ball passes to the Municipality of Terni as per the services conference».

Paparelli: “A real scam”

To attack is Fabio Paparelli, regional councilor of the Pd: «The Dgr only pre-adopted by the junta does not rebalance anything but it is a real scam to the detriment of Terni citizens and entrepreneurs in the sector. In fact, it does not move affiliated beds from one place to another (it could not even since we are talking about public tenders) but increases indiscriminately and against the law while birth centers and hospitals close. It is enough to read the documents carefully to realize that to propose the ‘fluff’, the data of the resident population of 2015 was used and beds removed from some hospitals. As far as the accreditation process is concerned, the one established by law remains, i.e. the cadence of the four A’s. I hope that the ministry will respond before the administrative ones so as to bring out an electoral, instrumental, and pseudo-clientitarian logic, perhaps hoping that someone will desist from running for mayor. We will read the documents carefully in the next few days in the knowledge that lies have short legs”.